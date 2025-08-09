‘I’m 99% Thinking About My Kids’: Neha Dhupia Opens Up On Motherhood And Career – We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2025 | NewsX

At the We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2025, Neha Dhupia’s candid conversation about motherhood, career, and women’s empowerment provided a refreshing glimpse into the evolving role of women in the public eye. Known for her work in the entertainment industry and now as an advocate for maternal health and breastfeeding, Neha shared her journey while also focusing on the collective strength of women supporting each other.

Normalizing Breastfeeding and Maternal Health

Neha revealed the genesis of her initiative, a community started when her daughter was nine months old aimed at normalizing breastfeeding, maternal health, and postpartum experiences.

“We’re celebrating breastfeeding week across the world,” she said, highlighting the wide support from mothers, including prominent personalities like Surveen Chawla and Radhika Apte, who have shared their own stories.

“Every story is different but relatable,” Neha explained. “At some point, we all feel this has happened to us. That is the little thing we need to sit and discuss because that’s where change starts.”

Neha Dhupia- From Beauty Queen to Bollywood to Advocacy

Tracing her career arc, Neha discussed the trajectory from winning beauty pageants to her evolving presence in Bollywood and candid talk shows. Humble about her journey, she admitted, “I’m just taking punts. I have limited offers, and I try to make the most of it.” But she stressed, “Women are working for themselves. When we have a little free time, we support each other and raise our voices.”

Her dual identity as a mother of two young children , aged three and six, shapes her choices profoundly.

“I have no free time and very little mental capacity,” she confessed, “99% of my brain is thinking about my children. One percent is here, but I think one percent is enough.”

The Weight of Empowerment

Neha was honored with the Shakti Awar 2025 for Excellence in Women Empowerment. “I feel I’ve done very little,” she admitted. “That tag puts a lot of pressure on me to keep doing more.”

Yet she finds inspiration in other women, including Shabbana Azmi and the many strong figures present at the event. “We can do it for each other and bounce off each other,” she noted.

The “Shakti” or strength she attributes to her mother, who was present at the event alongside her father, adding a deeply personal touch. “Today is their 49th wedding anniversary. We’ll be celebrating that,” Neha shared warmly. Reflecting on her mother’s support, she said, “Every time I’m overwhelmed as a mother, I call her. She gives me strength and helps me decompress.”

Motherhood Redefining Life and Career Choices for Neha Dhupia

Discussing how motherhood changed her, Niha said, “I make the right choices because of my children. Before, I was unsettled. Now, I feel settled.” She described a newfound patience and balance that toddlers require and teach.

“I don’t sweat the small stuff anymore. As long as they’re healthy and happy, everything else is manageable.”

She also emphasized leading by example. “There were times when I’d fly off the handle. Now, my kids are watching, so I have to lead by example,” she confessed.

A significant parenting practice she highlighted was teaching consent to her six-year-old daughter.

Breastfeeding and Maternal Health in the Public Sphere

Neha has been outspoken on topics like breastfeeding, postpartum depression, and maternal health, areas rarely discussed openly by celebrities. She explained that the “Freedom to Feed” community she founded is about more than normalizing breastfeeding; it also addresses maternal health and challenges faced by working mothers returning to their careers.

She recalled a live conversation with Bipasha Basu about her daughter’s congenital heart condition, which spurred many mothers worldwide to seek help and information.

“We’re building a network that makes an impact and helps people out,” Neha said, recounting how a mother traveling to the US DM’d her at 3 a.m. for breastfeeding advice.

“It’s sometimes as simple as carrying an ice pack,” she noted, underscoring the power of open conversations in sparking meaningful change.

Rapid Fire With Neha Dhupia

When down, she scrolls through her collection of 56,000 photos of her children.

The stricter parent at home? “Me, for sure.”

Preferred vacation spot? “Mountains, but my husband always wants to go to the beach, so I’m a good wife.”

Last holiday: “Four days ago, Sri Lanka for nine days. Next holiday? Four days from now.”

Style icons include Sonam Kapoor, Kate Blanchett, and Shabana Azmi.

On misconceptions about her: “That I’m a boss lady. I’m not. I take orders, multitask, do all the dirty work.”

On Roadies

Neha also touched on her experience on the reality show “Roadies,” expressing appreciation for its spirit of competition and adventure. When asked about her favorite gang leader, she named Elvish Yadav after a close call with Prince.

WATCH FULL CONVERSATION HERE:



