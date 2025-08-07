LIVE TV
Breaking Stereotypes: How Indian Women Are Leading the Change In 2025 | We Women Want Conclave

Breaking Stereotypes: How Indian Women Are Leading the Change In 2025 | We Women Want Conclave

Shakti Awards 2025 celebrates powerful Indian women redefining success—from fashion creators to entrepreneurs and actors. Sahiba, Sayali Bhagat, Sonia, and Jai Madan share insights on empowerment, societal change, and the true meaning of Shakti in modern India.

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: August 7, 2025 17:33:03 IST

The Shakti Awards 2025 proved once again that Indian women are not just keeping pace—they’re leading the change. From actors and entrepreneurs to fashion creators and motivational speakers, this year’s honorees redefined what it means to be a woman of today—strong, unapologetic, emotionally resilient, and deeply rooted in purpose.

Women Have Always Been Powerful—It’s Society That’s Evolving

The conversation opened with a powerful reminder: women have always possessed strength, whether a century ago or in modern times. Emotional resilience, physical endurance, and the ability to bear and nurture life are not just traits—they are inherent powers, often misunderstood or underestimated.

“God gave women the strength to handle both pain and pleasure in a much stronger way,” one speaker noted, challenging long-held societal narratives that have, historically, tried to limit women’s roles.

Sahiba Bali on What It Means to Be a Woman Today

Actress and sports presenter Sahiba Bali doesn’t mince words—being a woman hasn’t changed, not really. The world’s just finally paying attention.  

“The strength women have always carried? It’s just being noticed now because society’s finally waking up,” she said. Her roots run deep: both grandmothers broke ground before it was cool. One led a school, another was among India’s first women bankers. Sahiba’s mother paved her own way in law. For Sahiba, their stories aren’t just family lore—they’re proof that this so-called ‘new’ power isn’t new at all.

Sayali Bhagat: Miss India, Actress, Now Entrepreneur  

Sayali Bhagat, who went from Miss India to Bollywood to building her own business, gets right to the point—women don’t just juggle roles, they redefine them every day.

“We don’t just want more, we actually do more. We’re students, moms, leaders, hustlers—always evolving, always adapting,” she said. Her mother—sitting in the crowd—remains her anchor. Sayali sees grace, grit, and a kind of quiet strength that maps out what’s possible.

Sonia Garg Fashion & Lifestyle Content Creator

Fashion creator Sonia Garg’s had enough with people dismissing her work as “not a real job.” She’s built her own business—on her own terms. Social media might look shallow from the outside, but for women like Sonia, it’s a launchpad. She’s found success being unapologetically herself, connecting through creativity and community.  

“Women aren’t just pushing out content. They’re building empires,” she said.

Dr. Jai Madaan Spiritual Mentor & Celebrity Astrologer

Astrologer and speaker Jai Madan brought a different perspective. She drew on ancient texts—reminding everyone that without Shakti, even Shiv is lifeless.  

“Woman is Prakriti. She moves, she creates—she is action itself.”  

Jai offered some vastu wisdom, too:  
– South: fame  
– North: opportunity  
– East: relationships  
– West: money  

Her point was sharp: “Power isn’t about dominance. It’s about motion, respect, and creation.”

How OTT Platforms Changed the Game  

Sahiba pointed out that OTT platforms—Netflix, Prime, and the rest—opened doors that used to stay locked.  

“Used to be the same faces on every film poster. Now, there’s real room for new talent—especially women,” she said.  

OTT isn’t a stepping stone anymore. It’s the stage itself—fair, open, and shifting the balance.

Whether it’s a digital creator, an entrepreneur, or a mother balancing everything, the truth rings out: Indian women have never lacked power. The world’s just starting to realize it.   And as Sahiba summed up,  “Recognition feels good, sure. But real Shakti? That’s something we carry inside—and share with each other.”

About We Women Want Conclave

The event aims to celebrate the strength and achievements of women and also talk about the many issues they face in everyday life. Big names like politician Shashi Tharoor, actress Dia Mirza, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Ekta Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, and Sunny Leone are expected to attend.

We Women Want is also a weekly show on NewsX that focuses on real issues that matter to women. It talks about topics like domestic violence, IVF, breast cancer, relationships, single parenting, workplace problems, and more. The show not only highlights winners but also gives space to those who are struggling.

Many times, experts such as lawyers, doctors, and activists come on the show to help women find support and answers. Over time, it has become more than just a talk show; it’s become a platform where women can speak, be heard, and get help when needed. 

Watch the full session here:

Sayali Bhagat Shakti Awards 2025 We Women Want 2025

