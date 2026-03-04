LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
IRAN WEAPONS Iran news Arjun Tendulkar Abhishek Sharma business news 18k gold rate china Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files Iran US War ayatollah ali khamenei IRAN WEAPONS Iran news Arjun Tendulkar Abhishek Sharma business news 18k gold rate china Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files Iran US War ayatollah ali khamenei IRAN WEAPONS Iran news Arjun Tendulkar Abhishek Sharma business news 18k gold rate china Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files Iran US War ayatollah ali khamenei IRAN WEAPONS Iran news Arjun Tendulkar Abhishek Sharma business news 18k gold rate china Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files Iran US War ayatollah ali khamenei
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
IRAN WEAPONS Iran news Arjun Tendulkar Abhishek Sharma business news 18k gold rate china Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files Iran US War ayatollah ali khamenei IRAN WEAPONS Iran news Arjun Tendulkar Abhishek Sharma business news 18k gold rate china Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files Iran US War ayatollah ali khamenei IRAN WEAPONS Iran news Arjun Tendulkar Abhishek Sharma business news 18k gold rate china Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files Iran US War ayatollah ali khamenei IRAN WEAPONS Iran news Arjun Tendulkar Abhishek Sharma business news 18k gold rate china Dhurandhar 2 release date Epstein files Iran US War ayatollah ali khamenei
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > ‘I’m Proud Of What I Achieved Being On My Period’: Ayesha Khan Reacts After Her Period Comment on Durandhar’s Song ‘Shararat’ Shoot Turns Into ‘National Joke’

‘I’m Proud Of What I Achieved Being On My Period’: Ayesha Khan Reacts After Her Period Comment on Durandhar’s Song ‘Shararat’ Shoot Turns Into ‘National Joke’

Speaking at the We The Women event, Ayesha Khan addressed the incident. “It’s unfortunate that everything you say or do these days becomes a joke or dark humour. While it’s great that we can laugh at things, laughing at absolutely everything isn’t always appropriate,” she said.

Ayesha Khan (Photo: IG)
Ayesha Khan (Photo: IG)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: March 4, 2026 15:17:48 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘I’m Proud Of What I Achieved Being On My Period’: Ayesha Khan Reacts After Her Period Comment on Durandhar’s Song ‘Shararat’ Shoot Turns Into ‘National Joke’

Ayesha Khan and Krystle D’Souza appeared in the popular track from the film Dhurandhar, which hit theatres last year. Ayesha had earlier spoken about the intense effort she put into the song, revealing that she was on her period during the shoot. She has now opened up about how that candid admission unexpectedly turned into what she described as a “national joke,” prompting her to question why it was considered such a big deal in the first place.

Speaking at the We The Women event, Ayesha addressed the incident. “It’s unfortunate that everything you say or do these days becomes a joke or dark humour. While it’s great that we can laugh at things, laughing at absolutely everything isn’t always appropriate,” she said. She explained that during the interview, she hadn’t even paused to think before mentioning it, because to her, it was entirely normal. “For me, it wasn’t a big deal. Every month, we go through this cycle and continue working, living, and doing so many things while on our periods.”

A week after the interview — which she had given to Pinkvilla — Ayesha noticed a flood of memes and jokes centred around her comment. “I was surprised that me being on my period had suddenly become a national joke. We really need to educate our sons and brothers,” she said, adding that she believed many of the jokes came from men. Referring to remarks such as “Peak detailing by Aditya Dhar,” she said she found them disappointing. However, she made it clear she felt no embarrassment. “I’m a proud woman. I’m proud of what I achieved while being on my period. It takes strength to do that,” she asserted.

You Might Be Interested In

Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, is a spy thriller led by Ranveer Singh, alongside Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt. The film went on to become India’s highest-grossing release of 2025, and its sequel is slated to arrive in theatres on March 19.

ALSO READ:  The Kerala Story 2 Makers Release Disturbing YouTube Scene, Leaving Fans Horrified; Fans Plead: ‘Please Don’t Show This!’

First published on: Mar 4, 2026 3:17 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Ayesha khandurandharDurandhar 2PeriodShararat

RELATED News

Young Sherlock Streaming Now: Guy Ritchie Explores Holmes At 19 In Oxford Murder Mystery; When And Where Can You Watch It In India?

Ayesha Khan Reveals Shocking Rape Threats, Replacement Over Weight: ‘I Am Almost Sexualized Every Day…’

B-Town Celebrities Paint The Town Red, Blue And Green- Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon And Many More Lights Up Social Media With Holi 2026 Celebration

Bloodhounds Season 2 Release Date Revealed: Woo Do-Hwan, Lee Sang-Yi Return, But What Dangerous Mission Awaits?

‘We Need To…’ Karan Aujla Breaks Silence After His Mumbai Concert Gets Brutally Trolled As Fans Faint Dubbing It ‘Worst Ever’

LATEST NEWS

‘I’m Proud Of What I Achieved Being On My Period’: Ayesha Khan Reacts After Her Period Comment on Durandhar’s Song ‘Shararat’ Shoot Turns Into ‘National Joke’

Iran’s Spot In FIFA World Cup 2026 Could Go To Another Team Amid War With USA — Who Might It Be?

Viral Video Shows Locals Fiddling With Alleged Intact US LUCAS Kamikaze Drone In Iraq As Iran-US War Escalates

‘All US Bases Destroyed’: Ex-Pentagon Vetaran Makes Big Claim, Says Iran ‘Fares Very Well’ As Trump Says Strikes Obliterated Tehran

China Backs Iran, Urges US and Israel to Immediately Halt Military Operations Amid Escalating Middle East Conflict

SA vs NZ Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026: When and Where to Watch South Africa vs New Zealand Semi-Final on TV and Online in India, UK, USA?

$20K Drones vs $12M Interceptors: How Iran’s Cheap Drones Are Challenging Costly US and Israeli Air Defences, But Will Limited Stock Prove To Be A Big Issue?

Copa del Rey: Barcelona Beat Atletico Madrid 3-0 But Crash Out 4-3 on Aggregate, Miss Final Spot

Iran Initiates Ops True Promise-4 As It Launches 17th Wave Of Strikes Against US-Israel; Claims ‘680 US Troops Killed’ | Updates

‘Any Leader Appointed…Will Be Target For Elimination’: Before Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Funeral, Israel Warns Iran’s Next Supreme Leader With ‘Assassination’ Threat

‘I’m Proud Of What I Achieved Being On My Period’: Ayesha Khan Reacts After Her Period Comment on Durandhar’s Song ‘Shararat’ Shoot Turns Into ‘National Joke’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘I’m Proud Of What I Achieved Being On My Period’: Ayesha Khan Reacts After Her Period Comment on Durandhar’s Song ‘Shararat’ Shoot Turns Into ‘National Joke’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘I’m Proud Of What I Achieved Being On My Period’: Ayesha Khan Reacts After Her Period Comment on Durandhar’s Song ‘Shararat’ Shoot Turns Into ‘National Joke’
‘I’m Proud Of What I Achieved Being On My Period’: Ayesha Khan Reacts After Her Period Comment on Durandhar’s Song ‘Shararat’ Shoot Turns Into ‘National Joke’
‘I’m Proud Of What I Achieved Being On My Period’: Ayesha Khan Reacts After Her Period Comment on Durandhar’s Song ‘Shararat’ Shoot Turns Into ‘National Joke’
‘I’m Proud Of What I Achieved Being On My Period’: Ayesha Khan Reacts After Her Period Comment on Durandhar’s Song ‘Shararat’ Shoot Turns Into ‘National Joke’

QUICK LINKS