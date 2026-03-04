‘I’m Proud Of What I Achieved Being On My Period’: Ayesha Khan Reacts After Her Period Comment on Durandhar’s Song ‘Shararat’ Shoot Turns Into ‘National Joke’

Ayesha Khan and Krystle D’Souza appeared in the popular track from the film Dhurandhar, which hit theatres last year. Ayesha had earlier spoken about the intense effort she put into the song, revealing that she was on her period during the shoot. She has now opened up about how that candid admission unexpectedly turned into what she described as a “national joke,” prompting her to question why it was considered such a big deal in the first place.

Speaking at the We The Women event, Ayesha addressed the incident. “It’s unfortunate that everything you say or do these days becomes a joke or dark humour. While it’s great that we can laugh at things, laughing at absolutely everything isn’t always appropriate,” she said. She explained that during the interview, she hadn’t even paused to think before mentioning it, because to her, it was entirely normal. “For me, it wasn’t a big deal. Every month, we go through this cycle and continue working, living, and doing so many things while on our periods.”

A week after the interview — which she had given to Pinkvilla — Ayesha noticed a flood of memes and jokes centred around her comment. “I was surprised that me being on my period had suddenly become a national joke. We really need to educate our sons and brothers,” she said, adding that she believed many of the jokes came from men. Referring to remarks such as “Peak detailing by Aditya Dhar,” she said she found them disappointing. However, she made it clear she felt no embarrassment. “I’m a proud woman. I’m proud of what I achieved while being on my period. It takes strength to do that,” she asserted.

Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, is a spy thriller led by Ranveer Singh, alongside Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt. The film went on to become India’s highest-grossing release of 2025, and its sequel is slated to arrive in theatres on March 19.

