The Kerala Story 2 Makers Release Disturbing YouTube Scene, Leaving Fans Horrified; Fans Plead: ‘Please Don’t Show This!’

The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond has created a public controversy that started when the film creators uploaded a distressing scene on YouTube.

The sequel directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh shows Neha’s life as a Dalit woman who experiences repeated cycles of violence after her betrayal.

The producers use graphic content because they believe it shows “hard-hitting reality,” but online platforms have become a space where people fight about their different beliefs.

Viewers have expressed deep distress because many people consider the footage “traumatizing,” and they doubt the moral limits of using extreme cinematic violence as a storytelling method.

The Kerala Story 2 Censor Modifications

The process to achieve a silver screen adaptation faced multiple challenges because the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) enforced major changes to the film.

The filmmakers needed to make about 16 different changes to their movie in order to achieve a U/A 16+ rating. The team required 50% less rape scene content because they needed to eliminate multiple violent scenes that showed physical attacks and house destruction.

The board required visual changes together with a two-minute disclaimer, which needed a voice-over to explain the film’s claim of being “based on true events.” The CBFC stateful interventions demonstrate how artistic freedom clashes with the requirement to stop dangerous content from reaching the audience.

Viewership Backlash

The audience shows two different reactions to the promotional clips on YouTube, which exist unedited as they originated from the movie.

The content has received polarizing assessments from critics and netizens who describe it as propaganda because of its inflammatory depiction of specific religious groups.

The film’s supporters, who want others to watch it as a warning, want their daughters to see it, but people from Kerala mostly reject the scenes because they believe the scenes do not show their actual social environment.

The rising public backlash against “trauma-core” marketing in films shows itself as an urgent problem that requires a solution because of its detrimental effects on audience mental health and the use of extreme visual content.

Also Read: The Kerala Story 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Vipul Shah’s Controversial Film Faces Sudden Dip, Leaves Fans Shocked