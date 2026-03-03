LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > The Kerala Story 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Vipul Shah’s Controversial Film Faces Sudden Dip, Leaves Fans Shocked

The Kerala Story 2 sees a major Monday dip, earning Rs 2.65 crore, taking four-day total to Rs 12.8 crore. After a strong weekend surge, weekday attendance fell, with mixed reviews for performances and storytelling. Audience interest now stabilizes compared to the 2023 original.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: March 3, 2026 10:20:51 IST

The highly debated sequel, The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond, has faced its first major obstacle when it needed to pass the critical Monday evaluation.

The film experienced a substantial decrease in audience attendance on its fourth day after it had reached peak viewership during the weekend following its late opening. Early estimates from the box office show that the film gained about Rs 2.65 crore on Monday, which increased its total domestic net revenue to Rs 12.8 crore after four days.

The film used its previous movie brand value and the last-minute legal clearance buzz from the Kerala High Court to gain success, but its weekday drop shows that initial audience interest has started to level off.

Weekend Momentum and Box Office Performance

The film experienced box office success, which fluctuated throughout its entire run, starting from its initial earnings of Rs 75 lakh on a Friday, which suffered screening delays. However, it witnessed a massive 520% jump on Saturday, collecting Rs 4.65 crore, followed by a steady Rs 4.75 crore on Sunday.

The sequel reached its first weekend box office success after it surpassed the Rs 10-crore threshold because audiences maintained their interest in the film’s particular style of social drama.

The current numbers show a substantial decline when compared to the 2023 original, which reached over Rs 45 crore in its first four days because audience reaction to the second film has changed.

Occupancy Rates and Critical Reception

The film achieved an 8.75% occupancy rate through its first Monday screening across Hindi-speaking circuits. The major hubs of Mumbai and Delhi-NCR showed better attendance for evening shows than morning shows, which experienced low viewer numbers.

The Kamakhya Narayan Singh directorial received mixed reviews because some viewers praised Ulka Gupta and Aditi Bhatia’s performances while others found fault with the storytelling because it lacked depth.

The film’s capacity to generate consistent revenue throughout the upcoming week will decide its success in recovering the 28 crore rupee production costs and achieving “hit” status in the competitive March market.

First published on: Mar 3, 2026 10:20 AM IST
QUICK LINKS