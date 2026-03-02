LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Abu Dhabi ind vs wi crude oil surge ayatollah ali khamenei france ali khamenei Abu Dhabi market news burj khalifa Donald Trump Iran benjamin netanyahu Ayatollah Ali Khamenei death Iran Abu Dhabi ind vs wi crude oil surge ayatollah ali khamenei france ali khamenei Abu Dhabi market news burj khalifa Donald Trump Iran benjamin netanyahu Ayatollah Ali Khamenei death Iran Abu Dhabi ind vs wi crude oil surge ayatollah ali khamenei france ali khamenei Abu Dhabi market news burj khalifa Donald Trump Iran benjamin netanyahu Ayatollah Ali Khamenei death Iran Abu Dhabi ind vs wi crude oil surge ayatollah ali khamenei france ali khamenei Abu Dhabi market news burj khalifa Donald Trump Iran benjamin netanyahu Ayatollah Ali Khamenei death Iran
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Abu Dhabi ind vs wi crude oil surge ayatollah ali khamenei france ali khamenei Abu Dhabi market news burj khalifa Donald Trump Iran benjamin netanyahu Ayatollah Ali Khamenei death Iran Abu Dhabi ind vs wi crude oil surge ayatollah ali khamenei france ali khamenei Abu Dhabi market news burj khalifa Donald Trump Iran benjamin netanyahu Ayatollah Ali Khamenei death Iran Abu Dhabi ind vs wi crude oil surge ayatollah ali khamenei france ali khamenei Abu Dhabi market news burj khalifa Donald Trump Iran benjamin netanyahu Ayatollah Ali Khamenei death Iran Abu Dhabi ind vs wi crude oil surge ayatollah ali khamenei france ali khamenei Abu Dhabi market news burj khalifa Donald Trump Iran benjamin netanyahu Ayatollah Ali Khamenei death Iran
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > The Kerala Story 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s Controversial Film Faces Unexpected Slump, Fans Shocked As Weekend Fails To Hit Rs 15 Cr

The Kerala Story 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s Controversial Film Faces Unexpected Slump, Fans Shocked As Weekend Fails To Hit Rs 15 Cr

The Kerala Story 2, a sequel to the 2023 hit, faced initial legal delays but recovered over the weekend. Collecting Rs 10.4 crore in three days, the film showed strong audience growth despite mixed reviews, though it lagged behind the first installment’s Rs 35 crore debut.

The Kerala Story 2 Box Office Day 3
The Kerala Story 2 Box Office Day 3

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: March 2, 2026 11:15:26 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

The Kerala Story 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s Controversial Film Faces Unexpected Slump, Fans Shocked As Weekend Fails To Hit Rs 15 Cr

The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond, which is the follow-up to the 2023 sleeper hit, has achieved its first three-day domestic box office performance by reaching the Rs 10 crore threshold.

The film directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah encountered initial difficulties because of legal problems, which postponed its release on the first Friday of its scheduled time.

The movie experienced increased audience attendance after the Kerala High Court approved its distribution. The drama received mixed reviews from both critics and audiences, yet it achieved commercial success during the weekend, which brought its first Sunday total to a respectable amount.

You Might Be Interested In

Weekend Momentum and Audience Footfall

The theatrical journey of this sequel started with an unsteady beginning when it collected approximately Rs 0.75 crore on its first day because screenings started late in the evening.

The film showed strong endurance throughout the entire weekend period. The Saturday box office achieved a remarkable increase when it collected Rs 4.65 crore, which received additional support from the Sunday collection of Rs 5 crore.

The film achieved growth after its release because specific areas in the Hindi heartland showed improved occupancy rates during nighttime showings. The domestic net collection reached Rs 10.40 crore after three days, which proved that the franchise brand value continues to attract a specific group of movie audiences.

Comparative Performance and Future Outlook

The producers see the double-digit achievement as a good development, but the film still fails to match its previous success, which earned more than Rs 35 crore during its first weekend.

The current sequel, which costs between Rs 28 crore and Rs 30 crore, needs to establish permanent box office performance from the important Monday to Thursday period.

The film needs to depend on word-of-mouth recommendations and its power to bring in viewers because it lacks both holiday periods and exclusive release times to survive in theaters, which currently estimate its global earnings at Rs 12.3 crore.

Also Read: The Kerala Story 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Vipul Amrutlal’s Film Roars Ahead, Delivering An Explosive Opening Surprise.

First published on: Mar 2, 2026 11:15 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

SAG Actor Awards 2026: Jessie Buckley And Michael B. Jordan Take Home Best Actor Honors, See Full Winners List!

Secret Vows Or Just Gossip? Zendaya And Tom Holland Ignite Fresh Marriage Rumours After Stylist’s Shocking Hint

Honey OTT Review: Naveen Chandra’s Horror Thriller Brews Fear, Dark Secrets, And A Twisted Climax You Won’t See Coming

When Will Thaai Kizhavi Hit OTT? Radikaa Sarathkumar’s Tamil Comedy-Rural Drama About Greed And Family Secrets To Stream Soon On…

Subedaar OTT Release Date OUT: When And Where To Watch Anil Kapoor’s Emotional Action-Packed Drama, Check Full Cast details

LATEST NEWS

WATCH: Jasprit Bumrah Reveals Turning Point vs West Indies, Hails Shivam Dube’s Match-Changing Cameo in Kolkata

The Kerala Story 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s Controversial Film Faces Unexpected Slump, Fans Shocked As Weekend Fails To Hit Rs 15 Cr

RRB Group D Recruitment 2026: Final Day to Register for 22,195 Railway Vacancies

Mahindra XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition Launched With 79kWh Battery, 500Km Range And Triple Screen Dashboard—Check All Features, Price And Delivery Timeline

Dubai In Chaos After Iran Strikes With Missiles, Drones: Hilarious Memes Flood Social Media As Tourists Wait Days For Flights | WATCH

WATCH: Suryakumar Yadav Doffs Cap, Bows to Sanju Samson After His Match-Winning 97* Powers India Into T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinals

2 March 2026 Horoscope Today: Love, Money, Career & Health Predictions For All Zodiac Signs | Holika Dahan Brings New Beginnings

Why Is Stock Market Falling Today? Investors Lose Over ₹8 Lakh Crore In Minutes — Sensex & Nifty In Red As Geopolitical Tensions Escalate

IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026: The 1987 Wankhede Shock — When England Ended Defending Champions India’s Dream

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Death Triggers Massive Protests In India: From Kashmir To Lucknow, Protestors Mourn Iran Supreme Leader’s Death Leaving Internet Bitterly Divided

The Kerala Story 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s Controversial Film Faces Unexpected Slump, Fans Shocked As Weekend Fails To Hit Rs 15 Cr

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

The Kerala Story 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s Controversial Film Faces Unexpected Slump, Fans Shocked As Weekend Fails To Hit Rs 15 Cr

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

The Kerala Story 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s Controversial Film Faces Unexpected Slump, Fans Shocked As Weekend Fails To Hit Rs 15 Cr
The Kerala Story 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s Controversial Film Faces Unexpected Slump, Fans Shocked As Weekend Fails To Hit Rs 15 Cr
The Kerala Story 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s Controversial Film Faces Unexpected Slump, Fans Shocked As Weekend Fails To Hit Rs 15 Cr
The Kerala Story 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s Controversial Film Faces Unexpected Slump, Fans Shocked As Weekend Fails To Hit Rs 15 Cr

QUICK LINKS