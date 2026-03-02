The Kerala Story 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s Controversial Film Faces Unexpected Slump, Fans Shocked As Weekend Fails To Hit Rs 15 Cr

The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond, which is the follow-up to the 2023 sleeper hit, has achieved its first three-day domestic box office performance by reaching the Rs 10 crore threshold.

The film directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah encountered initial difficulties because of legal problems, which postponed its release on the first Friday of its scheduled time.

The movie experienced increased audience attendance after the Kerala High Court approved its distribution. The drama received mixed reviews from both critics and audiences, yet it achieved commercial success during the weekend, which brought its first Sunday total to a respectable amount.

Weekend Momentum and Audience Footfall

The theatrical journey of this sequel started with an unsteady beginning when it collected approximately Rs 0.75 crore on its first day because screenings started late in the evening.

The film showed strong endurance throughout the entire weekend period. The Saturday box office achieved a remarkable increase when it collected Rs 4.65 crore, which received additional support from the Sunday collection of Rs 5 crore.

The film achieved growth after its release because specific areas in the Hindi heartland showed improved occupancy rates during nighttime showings. The domestic net collection reached Rs 10.40 crore after three days, which proved that the franchise brand value continues to attract a specific group of movie audiences.

Comparative Performance and Future Outlook

The producers see the double-digit achievement as a good development, but the film still fails to match its previous success, which earned more than Rs 35 crore during its first weekend.

The current sequel, which costs between Rs 28 crore and Rs 30 crore, needs to establish permanent box office performance from the important Monday to Thursday period.

The film needs to depend on word-of-mouth recommendations and its power to bring in viewers because it lacks both holiday periods and exclusive release times to survive in theaters, which currently estimate its global earnings at Rs 12.3 crore.

