Inside Actor Sanjay Mishra’s New ₹4.75 Crore Sea-Facing Home in Madh Island Near Singer Jubin Nautiyal

Bollywood actor Sanjay Mishra has purchased an apartment in Madh Island, in the same building where singer Jubin Nautiyal owns a flat.

Published By: Shubhi
Published: September 19, 2025 17:03:03 IST

Sanjay Mishra, a Bollywood actor, made a large purchase of a ₹4.75 crore apartment overlooking the ocean, in Madh Island in Mumbai, as part of the luxury real estate market of the area. This new home for the veteran actor is in the Raheja Exotica Cyprus apartment building, where playback singer Jubin Nautiyal owns an extravagant flat.

 

Apartment Details and Cost Breakdown

According to property records reviewed and obtained by Zapkey, Mishra’s apartment is positioned on the 15th floor of the tower. The flat has a RERA carpet area of 1,701 square feet with an additional deck area of 201 square feet, for an overall usable area of more than 1,900 square feet. 

The stamp duty Mishra paid was ₹28.50 lakh, and there was a ₹30,000 cost for registration fees, with both parts of the transaction registered legally on July 11, 2025.

 

Jubin Nautiyal’s Flat in the Same Building

In December 2024, Jubin Nautiyal, the famous singer, had also bought a four-bedroom apartment in the same building for ₹4.94 crore. Jubin Nautiyal has his flat on the 34th floor and has an unobstructed panoramic sea view.

 

A Popular Address Among Bollywood Celebrities

Madd Island’s Raheja Exotica Cyprus has emerged as a popular destination for film stars and other entertainment personalities in need of an upscale getaway from their busy lives. In addition to Mishra and Nautiyal, other celebrities residing in the building include Vikrant Massey, Pankaj Tripathi, and Archana Puran Singh.

 

Sanjay Mishra’s Career Highlights

Sanjay Mishra is known for his unbeatable fame for his performance, and he has many funny and memorable roles in films like Masaan, Ankhon Dekhi, Newton, Vadh, Kaamyaab, and the Golmaal franchise. His hard work has not only symbolised his success but is also a personal and professional landmark.

Inside Actor Sanjay Mishra’s New ₹4.75 Crore Sea-Facing Home in Madh Island Near Singer Jubin Nautiyal

QUICK LINKS