Inside Eminem’s Dark Drug Addiction Battle, Stans Documentary Spills All!

The Stans documentary, which released on August 7, 2025, paints an unapologetic version of Eminem’s battle with addiction. It traces the journey of an increasingly drug-and-prescription-medicated Eminem, featuring the gripping episode of his overdose, recovery, and entangled relationship with fame.

Eminem’s Incessant Cycle of Addiction

Addiction sucked Eminem, a.k.a. Marshall Mathers, into its vortex during the late `90s, fueled by the pressure of fame. His dependence on Vicodin, Valium, Ambien, and Xanax intensified, with the rapper admitting to taking up to 75-80 Valium every night at the peak of his addiction.

Almost dying in 2007 from a methadone overdose, Eminem was hospitalized with failing organs, being “two hours away from dying.” The documentary paints a very graphic picture of that gruesome episode, with Eminem awakening disoriented, tubes in his body, and unable to move. This wake-up call, plus missing his daughter Hailie Jade’s birthday, forced him to deal with his demons.

The Road to Recovery

Sobriety was never a steady road. After failing rehab in 2005 and relapsing after his overdose, he finally committed to getting sober in 2008 and now celebrates just over 16 years of sobriety. The documentary describes his painful detox, during which he learned to walk, talk, and rap. Released in 2009, the album became an opportunity for Eminem to lyrically express his struggles and called Relapse.

Eminem found sobriety to be his “superpower,” something he was proud of giving up, switching from drugs to running, which helped him lose 230 pounds gained during his addiction. His partnership with Asana Recovery emphasizes his advocacy for customized treatment programs.

Effects on Fans and Legacy

Stans is not just a history lesson of Eminem’s private issues but rather a study of the impact on his fans. The letters on screen in the film substantiate how Eminem’s candor inspired others to tackle their drug problems, with one fan thanking Eminem for being able to cease painkillers.

Starting with Recovery and all the way to The Dead of Slim Shady (2024), Eminem’s evolved viewpoint speaks to millions in his music. In essence, Eminem’s life, coupled with his honesty, defines his legacy as a symbol of strength in the culture of hip-hop.

Also Read: Watch! Lauren Sánchez’s Dancefloor Fire Outshines Jeff Bezos in Viral Ibiza Clip