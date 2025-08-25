Inspector Zende Trailer OUT: Manoj Bajpayee Hunts ‘Swimsuit Killer’ In Quirky Cop Thriller

Inspector Zende Trailer OUT: After a long pause in the cop genre, Manoj Bajpayee will mesmerize the audience once again with his new film, Inspector Zende. The newly unveiled teaser already sent internet-addicts into a frenzy giving them a small taste of this witty and funny cat-and-mouse game featuring a hint of nostalgia. Bajpayee inherits the role of another real-life detective, Inspector Madhukar Zende of the Mumbai Police. His target? The mysterious and alluring Swimsuit Killer, who is based on a notorious serial killer Charles Sobhraj, who is played with cool menace by Jim Sarbh.

It sounds like an exciting crime and comedy mash-up in which the formula behind the traditional police procedural is inverted. The viewers are introduced to Mumbai of the 1970s and the 1980s, as the pursuit has more to do with instincts and resourcefulness than having to solve a crime.

The Man Behind the Badge: Inspector Zende’s Legacy

The movie acts as a spotlight on the low-profile hero, Inspector Madhukar Zende, a man, not after glory but just to fulfill his duty. His personality, as narrated by Manoj Bajpayee himself is a typical Mumbai cop- sharp, resilient and highly percipient. Zende owes his popularity to his extraordinary success in catching the so-called Swimsuit Killer, namely, Carl Bhojraj (Jim Sarbh), and catching him not once, but twice.

This second seizure fronted a spectacular escape out of Tihar Jail, an act which went into India criminal lore. The film hails the inherent value of a very quiet, similar in a way to that of now prisoner officer, okoye heroism of such an officer, who in his own resourcefulness and strong group, he became a legend in his own time.

The Chase is On: A Thriller with a Comedic Twist

The most distinct feature of Inspector Zende is that the story is a straight-forward true-crime, yet has a satirical, humorous touch to it. The trailer features tense confrontations and action scenes alternated with agile dialogue and comedic banter and should keep the viewers entertained. The manhunt turns out to be a high-stakes one that crosses across the multitude of cities finally leading to a dramatic shoot out in Goa. The movie is directed by Chinmay D. Mandlekar and is also blessed with an ensemble cast, featuring such talents as Sachin Khedekar and Bhalchandra Kadam as the trusted group of Zende.

They play magnificently off each other, and this relationship lies at the core of the movie. Inspector Zende is not an out and out police feature, but rather a romanticized tribute to the toughness and dash of the police force in a then and gone age and will be available exclusively on Netflix starting September 5.







