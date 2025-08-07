LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Is Aamir Khan Indirectly Involved In Rajinikanth’s Coolie Promotions? Here’s The Truth

Aamir Khan clarifies he’s only making a cameo in Rajinikanth’s Coolie, denying any role in the film’s distribution or promotion. Aamir Khan Productions called rumours “baseless” ahead of the August 14 release. Coolie faces off with Hrithik Roshan’s War 2 at the box office.

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: August 7, 2025 19:36:33 IST

Ever since word got out that Aamir Khan would be making a cameo in Rajinikanth’s highly anticipated film Coolie, the fan frenzy has only gotten louder. But with all that excitement, rumors naturally started flying—some folks even claimed Aamir was somehow pulling strings behind the scenes, handling distribution or helping with promotions. 

Is Aamir Khan indirectly involved in Coolie promotions

Aamir Khan Productions finally stepped in to set things straight. Their spokesperson stated, bluntly, that Aamir’s involvement begins and ends with his cameo. He’s not calling the shots on distribution, nor is anyone from his camp.

In their words: “Neither Aamir Khan nor anyone from his team is involved in the distribution of Coolie. Mr. Khan has not contacted any distributor or exhibitor. His cameo is purely out of his personal bond with director Lokesh Kanagaraj and superstar Rajinikanth.” 

This statement came on the heels of reports suggesting Aamir had phoned up PVR-Inox’s Ajay Bijli to secure more screens and better slots for Coolie’s release on August 14. PVR-Inox quickly shot that down as well, calling the rumors “baseless” and confirming Aamir’s got no financial stake in the film.

Meanwhile, Aamir and his crew are still riding high from the buzz around their own project, Sitaare Zameen Par, which dropped on YouTube and has apparently been a hit. Insiders say the team’s fully focused on their own slate and isn’t involved with Coolie in any commercial way.

Coolie Vs War 2 at box office

On the Coolie front, the film’s headed for a major box office showdown with War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR. Stakes? Pretty high. Expectations? Even higher.

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj was recently spotted at the Shiva temple in Tiruvannamalai, offering prayers ahead of release—maybe hoping for a little cosmic luck. He also gave a shout-out to his team online, writing, “140 days of shoot across 2 years! This project is very close to my heart. Proud of you boys!”

Now, with August 14 just around the corner, the countdown is officially on.

Tags: aamir khanCoolierajinikanthtrending news

