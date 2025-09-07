LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Is Bigg Boss 19 Star Abhishek Bajaj Married? Wedding Pics Of TV Star Go Viral, Leaving Fans Shocked

Is Bigg Boss 19 Star Abhishek Bajaj Married? Wedding Pics Of TV Star Go Viral, Leaving Fans Shocked

Bigg Boss 19 contestant Abhishek Bajaj stuns fans as secret wedding photos from 2017 surface online. With wife Akansha Jindal absent from social media posts, speculation grows over the couple’s current relationship status and past nuptials

Abhishek Bajaj’s secret wedding surfaces, sparking fan frenzy (Pc: JioHotstar/ X )
Abhishek Bajaj’s secret wedding surfaces, sparking fan frenzy (Pc: JioHotstar/ X )

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: September 7, 2025 15:12:11 IST

The current season of Bigg Boss 19 has been a ride to tears, dramatics and surprises. The recent shockwave to the fan base of the show is the recent emergence on social media of photos of the wedding of Abhishek Bajaj.

The actor, who was thought to be single, has shocked the population and fans to the ground. Photos of his wedding ceremony which was allegedly in 2017 have trended, raising a lot of speculation on his relationship conditions. As Abhishek has kept a tight lip on the issue within the house, the photos speak otherwise.

A Secret Marriage and Viral Photos

In the viral photographs, Abhishek is seen in a golden sherwani and his so-called wife, Akansha Jindal, is seen in a beautiful red bridal lehenga. This has left a lot of curiosity and confusion among the fans as a result of this sudden revelation. People are raising their eyebrows on whether the actor is still married or, on the contrary, he is divorced.



What makes the situation more mysterious is the fact that both of these wedding pictures are not present on the social media profiles of both Abhishek and Akansha, which has created a speculative interest into the status of their relationship. The couple is said to have met in a party in 2010 and took seven years to get engaged before getting married in a secret ceremony.

Who is Akansha Jindal?

One of the digital creators who has been catapulted to the limelight is Akansha Jindal who has a large following on social media. Though her social profiles are full of glamorous and daring pictures, no photos of her with Abhishek are seen. This absence of a common content has also added more mystery to their relationship. As fans argue online, Abhishek or Akansha has not come out to explain what has happened.

Tags: Abhishek BajajAbhishek Bajaj secret weddingBigg Boss 19 news

