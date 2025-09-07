Is Bigg Boss 19 Star Abhishek Bajaj Married? Wedding Pics Of TV Star Go Viral, Leaving Fans Shocked

The current season of Bigg Boss 19 has been a ride to tears, dramatics and surprises. The recent shockwave to the fan base of the show is the recent emergence on social media of photos of the wedding of Abhishek Bajaj.

The actor, who was thought to be single, has shocked the population and fans to the ground. Photos of his wedding ceremony which was allegedly in 2017 have trended, raising a lot of speculation on his relationship conditions. As Abhishek has kept a tight lip on the issue within the house, the photos speak otherwise.

A Secret Marriage and Viral Photos

In the viral photographs, Abhishek is seen in a golden sherwani and his so-called wife, Akansha Jindal, is seen in a beautiful red bridal lehenga. This has left a lot of curiosity and confusion among the fans as a result of this sudden revelation. People are raising their eyebrows on whether the actor is still married or, on the contrary, he is divorced.

There’s a new propaganda against #AbhishekBajaj claiming that he’s pretending to be bachelor despite being married.

To clear the air,their couple got divorced by mutual consent in 2022.#BiggBoss19 pic.twitter.com/G8J3haeban — Dr.Strange (@rarely_chill) August 31, 2025







What makes the situation more mysterious is the fact that both of these wedding pictures are not present on the social media profiles of both Abhishek and Akansha, which has created a speculative interest into the status of their relationship. The couple is said to have met in a party in 2010 and took seven years to get engaged before getting married in a secret ceremony.

Who is Akansha Jindal?

One of the digital creators who has been catapulted to the limelight is Akansha Jindal who has a large following on social media. Though her social profiles are full of glamorous and daring pictures, no photos of her with Abhishek are seen. This absence of a common content has also added more mystery to their relationship. As fans argue online, Abhishek or Akansha has not come out to explain what has happened.

