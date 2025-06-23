Is Diljit Dosanjh Getting Banned After Releasing Sardaar Ji 3 Starring Pakistani Artist Hania Aamir?

Diljit Dosanjh has stirred up controversy with the trailer release of his upcoming film Sardaar Ji 3. The backlash centres around the inclusion of Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in a lead role, a move that has not gone down well with Indian audiences amidst ongoing India-Pakistan tensions.

Trailer Sparks Outrage Amid National Sentiment

The trailer, shared by Dosanjh on June 22, dropped just two months after the tragic Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 Indian tourists.

The timing of the release, combined with the collaboration with a Pakistani artist, drew immediate criticism online. Social media users have labelled the move “insensitive” and “shameless.”

Indian Authorities Ban Pakistani Artists Following Pahalgam Attack

In the wake of the April 22 attack, Indian authorities imposed a strict ban on Pakistani celebrities working in India. Their social media presence has also been curtailed, further intensifying the political and emotional divide. This context has added fuel to the fire surrounding Sardaar Ji 3.

FWICE Announces Plans to Ban Diljit Dosanjh and the Film’s Producers

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has weighed in on the matter. Speaking to India Today, FWICE President BN Tiwari stated that they plan to issue an official directive banning Diljit Dosanjh and the film’s producers from releasing any projects in India. “None of their films and projects would be allowed in India. The entire industry will support this ban,” Tiwari declared, adding that a formal statement is forthcoming.

Due to the brewing controversy and the prevailing sentiment, the makers of Sardaar Ji 3 have decided not to release the film in India. Diljit confirmed on Instagram that the movie will be released “OVERSEAS ONLY” on June 27. His caption, “FADH LAO BHOOND DIAN LATTAN,” accompanied the trailer’s launch, indicating the film’s comedic tone.

YouTube Trailer Blocked in India Amid Growing Discontent

Attempting to view the trailer in India returns a geo-block message: “The uploader has not made this video available in your country.” This digital restriction aligns with the filmmakers’ decision to skip an Indian release and avoid potential backlash from regulators and audiences alike.

Sardaar Ji 3 brings together Diljit Dosanjh, Hania Aamir, and Neeru Bajwa in a horror-comedy setting. The trailer introduces Hania as a ghost hunter, joining forces with Diljit’s character to rid a haunted mansion in the UK of a troublesome spirit.

The light-hearted plot contrasts sharply with the controversy surrounding its release.

Producer Speaks Out: “Film Was Shot Before Tensions Escalated”

Gunbir Singh Sidhu, the film’s producer, has come forward to clarify the situation. In a media interaction, he stressed that the movie was completed long before the recent deterioration in Indo-Pak relations.

“Out of respect for public sentiment in India, we have opted out of a domestic release,” he said, urging the audience to consider the timeline and intent behind the project.

This isn’t the first time a film has been impacted by cross-border tensions. Earlier this year, FWICE also enforced a ban on Abir Gulaal, which featured Pakistani actor Fawad Khan, marking his attempted return to Indian cinema after nine years.

That move set a precedent for the action taken against Sardaar Ji 3.

