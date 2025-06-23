Did Hania Aamir Fly To India To Shoot For Diljit Dosanjh’s Sardaarji 3 Before Operation Sindoor?

Diljit Dosanjh has come under fire after unveiling the trailer of his upcoming film Sardaar Ji 3, which features Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in a leading role.

The collaboration has sparked a storm on social media, with users calling it “insensitive” and “shameless” in light of recent tensions between India and Pakistan.

Outrage Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions

The backlash intensified due to the proximity of the trailer’s release to the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which left 26 Indian tourists dead.

In response to the attack, Indian authorities banned Pakistani celebrities from working in India and also restricted their social media visibility.

Did Hania Aamir Fly To India To Shoot?

Diljit Dosanjh recently revealed that filming for his much-awaited movie Sardaar Ji 3 wrapped up in April 2025, with its release scheduled for June 27, 2025.

The trailer drops a big hint that all the scenes with Hania Aamir have been filmed abroad. Therefore, there are very less chances of Hania Aamir flying to India to shoot for Sardar Ji 3. Also, for the unversed, Pakistani artistes are now banned to work in India after Operation Sindoor.

Why the Timing of the Trailer Release Has Upset Many

While the film was reportedly completed before the April tragedy, the timing of the trailer’s release has not gone down well with many. Critics argue that unveiling the trailer now shows a lack of sensitivity.

Adding to the controversy, the filmmakers have decided against releasing the film in India to avoid potential public and regulatory fallout.

Diljit Dosanjh shared the trailer on June 22 via his official Instagram account, announcing that Sardaar Ji 3 would be released overseas only, on June 27.

His caption read, “Sardaar Ji 3 Releasing 27th June OVERSEAS Only 🌍 FADH LAO BHOOND DIAN LATTAN.” This announcement only added fuel to the fire, especially among Indian fans who felt alienated.

Producer Defends Film Amid Mounting Criticism

The film’s producer, Gunbir Singh Sidhu, has stepped in to defend the project.

Speaking to a leading publication, he stated that the movie was filmed well before tensions escalated between the two nations. “Keeping sentiments of Indians in mind, we’ve decided not to release the movie in India,” he said, urging viewers to understand the context.

Trailer Blocked for Indian Viewers on YouTube

Attempting to view the trailer on YouTube from India leads to a message stating: “The uploader has not made this video available in your country.”

This geo-blocking aligns with the production team’s decision to withhold the film’s Indian release, reportedly as a gesture of respect and caution.

The controversy grew deeper after Hania Aamir was accused of making anti-India remarks in response to Operation Sindoor—a retaliatory strike by Indian forces on May 7 targeting terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Her alleged comments have only intensified the anger surrounding her appearance in the film.

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) had earlier appealed to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) on June 11, requesting that the movie not be granted clearance due to the involvement of Pakistani artists. This plea is believed to have played a significant role in the producers’ decision to opt out of a domestic release.

The second part of the franchise hit theatres back in 2016, featuring Diljit in a triple role alongside Monica Gill and Sonam Bajwa. The storyline followed a farmer who, in an effort to rescue his financially struggling village, ventures abroad in search of better opportunities—only to find himself entangled in a dangerous criminal web.

ALSO READ: Diljit Dosanjh Sparks Controversy With Hania Aamir Casting, Sardaar Ji 3 Skips India Release Amid Rising Tensions