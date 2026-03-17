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Home > Entertainment > Is Divyanka Tripathi Pregnant After 10 Years Of Marriage? Age, Net Worth, Ex- Boyfriend, Husband, Career of ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ Actress- Everything You Need To Know

Is Divyanka Tripathi Pregnant After 10 Years Of Marriage? Age, Net Worth, Ex- Boyfriend, Husband, Career of ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ Actress- Everything You Need To Know

Several media reports say the couple is expecting their first baby almost a decade after tying the knot in 2016. The news has created excitement among fans who have followed their relationship since their TV days.

Divyanka Tripathi And Vivek Dahiya (Photo: IG)
Divyanka Tripathi And Vivek Dahiya (Photo: IG)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: March 17, 2026 16:11:49 IST

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Is Divyanka Tripathi Pregnant After 10 Years Of Marriage? Age, Net Worth, Ex- Boyfriend, Husband, Career of ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ Actress- Everything You Need To Know

Every person’s life follows its own distinct path, and for actors, success often comes after overcoming numerous hardships. While some rise to fame, others are forgotten along the way. One such actress who has built a strong identity in the television world is Divyanka Tripathi. Though she is now among the most successful TV stars with a net worth of over ₹40 crore, her journey once involved severe financial struggles.

Born on December 14, 1984, in Bhopal, Divyanka grew up in a simple household. Her father, Narendra Tripathi, worked as a pharmacist, and her mother, Neelam Tripathi, was a homemaker. She completed her education in her hometown and initially had no plans of entering the acting industry. Instead, she began her professional life as a radio jockey with All India Radio.

While working in radio, she took part in several beauty contests, which eventually brought her to the attention of casting professionals. This opened doors for her at Doordarshan, where she hosted a program called ‘Akashvani’. She then appeared in small roles in TV shows such as ‘Ye Dil Chahe More’ and ‘Virassat’, marking the beginning of her acting career.

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Her big break came in 2006 with ‘Banoo Main Teri Dulhann’, where she portrayed a kind and innocent daughter-in-law. The show made her widely popular and established her as a household name. She went on to act in multiple successful television series and became one of Ekta Kapoor’s preferred actresses. Her role in ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ further strengthened her position as a leading figure in the industry.

Speaking about her early struggles in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Divyanka shared how difficult it was to sustain herself between projects. She revealed that she would collect and sell scrap items like cardboard boxes to earn extra money and sometimes couldn’t even afford basic necessities, including food for her pets.

She recalled how she had to carefully manage her expenses, including bills and EMIs, and even saved empty toothpaste boxes to sell for a small amount of money.

Today, she is one of the highest-paid actresses on Indian television, reportedly earning ₹1–1.5 lakh per episode. According to Bollywood Shaadis, her net worth has crossed ₹40 crore.

On the personal front, Divyanka married actor Vivek Dahiya in 2016. Although they have been married for several years, they have not yet started a family. In an interview with ETimes, she mentioned that they initially prioritized their careers but are now thinking about having children, partly due to family expectations.

Her journey from financial hardship to immense success continues to inspire many aspiring actors, highlighting the importance of perseverance and dedication.

In Rajeev Khandelwal’s chat show ‘Juzz Baatt’, Divyanka shared how she landed her first major role in ‘Banoo Main Teri Dulhann’. While still in Bhopal, she received a call from the production team but initially dismissed it as a prank. As the calls continued, her family encouraged her to travel to Mumbai to verify the opportunity. Even after shooting for the show and seeing her posters displayed, she found it hard to believe that she had truly become a television actress.

Her mother described her as a tomboy during her younger years, someone who was both hardworking and adventurous. Divyanka actively participated in NCC activities, rifle shooting, parasailing, and paragliding, and once aspired to join the army.

Reflecting on a past heartbreak, Divyanka said she does not blame anyone and views it as an important lesson. She admitted that at the time, it felt devastating, and she even turned to superstitions in search of answers. Eventually, she realized that true love should not require such extremes, and sometimes it is better to walk away. With time, she accepted that the relationship with Sharad Malhotra, co- star of ‘Banoo Main Teri Dulhan’ was not meant to be.

Her sister-in-law, Ria, also shared that Divyanka is extremely particular about cleanliness. Even after long and tiring workdays, she makes it a point to organize her home and spend quality time with her family.

Several media reports say the couple is expecting their first baby almost a decade after tying the knot in 2016. The news has created excitement among fans who have followed their relationship since their TV days. However, neither Divyanka nor Vivek has officially confirmed the pregnancy yet.

Some reports suggest that preparations for a baby shower may already be underway. Sources claim both families are happy and celebrating the possible new addition. The couple is reportedly keeping things private for now.

ALSO READ:  Did Nagma Mirajkar and Awez Darbar Breakup? Girlfriend Misses Birthday Bash, Fans Spot ‘Big Clue’ Despite Ankita Lokhande, Farrhana Bhatt, Gauahar Khan Joining

First published on: Mar 17, 2026 4:11 PM IST
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Is Divyanka Tripathi Pregnant After 10 Years Of Marriage? Age, Net Worth, Ex- Boyfriend, Husband, Career of ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ Actress- Everything You Need To Know

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Is Divyanka Tripathi Pregnant After 10 Years Of Marriage? Age, Net Worth, Ex- Boyfriend, Husband, Career of ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ Actress- Everything You Need To Know

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Is Divyanka Tripathi Pregnant After 10 Years Of Marriage? Age, Net Worth, Ex- Boyfriend, Husband, Career of ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ Actress- Everything You Need To Know
Is Divyanka Tripathi Pregnant After 10 Years Of Marriage? Age, Net Worth, Ex- Boyfriend, Husband, Career of ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ Actress- Everything You Need To Know
Is Divyanka Tripathi Pregnant After 10 Years Of Marriage? Age, Net Worth, Ex- Boyfriend, Husband, Career of ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ Actress- Everything You Need To Know
Is Divyanka Tripathi Pregnant After 10 Years Of Marriage? Age, Net Worth, Ex- Boyfriend, Husband, Career of ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ Actress- Everything You Need To Know

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