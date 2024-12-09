Home
Tuesday, December 10, 2024
Is Fahadh Faasil In Trouble? Karni Sena Leader Warns To Thrash Actor Over Negative Usage Of ‘Shekhawat’ In Pushpa 2

Despite the controversy, Pushpa 2, starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, has been a blockbuster hit.

Raj Shekhawat, a prominent Rajput leader, has expressed strong opposition to the portrayal of the character IPS Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, played by Fahadh Faasil in Pushpa 2.

Shekhawat accused the film’s producers of disrespecting the Kshatriya community and threatened action against them if changes were not made.

Demands to Remove ‘Shekhawat’ from the Film

Taking to social media platform X, Shekhawat alleged that the use of the name “Shekhawat” for a negative role in the film dishonors the Kshatriya community. He wrote, “Pushpa 2 movie has a negative role of ‘Shekhawat,’ again insult to Kshatriyas. Karni Sainiks, be ready. The producer of the movie will be thrashed soon.”

In a video statement, Shekhawat demanded the removal of the word “Shekhawat” from the movie, asserting that it portrayed the community in a negative light. He criticized the film industry for allegedly misusing freedom of expression to repeatedly disrespect the Kshatriyas.

Warning For Fahadh Faasil From Karni Sena

Shekhawat further stated, “The makers of the movie should stop using the name ‘Shekhawat’ in this way, or the Karni Sena will take extreme steps, including confronting them at their homes.”

Despite the controversy, Pushpa 2, starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, has been a blockbuster hit. Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film has set new records since its release on Thursday.

On its opening day, the film earned an astounding ₹294 crore globally, surpassing the Hindi-language opening record set by Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan and breaking RRR’s ₹156 crore domestic record.

Allu Arjun, who reprises his role as Pushpa Raj, earned a National Film Award for his performance in the first installment of the franchise. The original Pushpa gained widespread acclaim for its gripping narrative centered around power struggles and red sandalwood smuggling, solidifying its position as one of Indian cinema’s most iconic films.

As Pushpa 2 continues its record-breaking journey, the makers are yet to address the demands raised by Raj Shekhawat and the Karni Sena. The tension between cultural representation and artistic freedom remains a pressing issue in Indian cinema.

