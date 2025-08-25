Is Gaurav Khanna The Highest-Paid Contestant Of Bigg Boss 19? Anupamaa Actor Drops A Clever Hint

Bigg Boss 19 Latest Update: One of the much-hyped highlights of Bigg Boss 19 has been the high pay scale of popular actor Gaurav Khanna, who is a household name thanks to his character Anuj Kapadia in the hugely popular show Anupamaa. With him entering the controversial house, there has been much speculation around his remuneration being the highest amongst the contestants this season. When this allegation was put across to Khanna, he responded by laughing smartly and openly saying, It can be a rumour, or perhaps not.

There are a lot of things that people can say, and I do not believe in what people say or what they say is just hearsay.” Such an answer though not a straightforward declaration either way puts more fuel to the fire and media and fans involved are left with more guesses. Its statement shows his casual attitude to the financial side of his career where he focuses on what he is bringing to the table and his performance.

Unveiling the Gaurav Motivation

Gaurav Khanna did not enroll in the Bigg Boss show because of lack of acting opportunities as some people have put it across. Quite the contrary, he said he had rejected other programs to work on this one. In his case, the reality show is a form of self-challenge and also re-living his own struggle. He said that he wants to get back to his original personality, which is, finding the young Gaurav who left home with big dreams in Mumbai years ago. Khanna thinks that his arrival to the house at this stage in his career is a message that he is actually doing good and does not need fame.

He would like to establish that he is making the jump to improve personal and professional development and not as a career enhancer. This thinking gives a new approach to the mentality of a star that participates in such a rigorous show.

Gaurav Khanna Career and Reality TV Success

Prior to Bigg Boss 19, Gaurav Khanna had already shown his capability in the reality television arena when he won a cooking-based reality show, Celebrity MasterChef. Such earlier achievement probably gave him the transport to assume once again another big reality series, but this time around it is less about his skill set and more about what his personality can do and how he could make it through tricky social conditions.

Fans are also keen to see how Khanna, known as the green flag Anuj Kapadia, manages to deal with the drama and fights that are associated with the house of Bigg Boss. His past and recent win indicates that he is more than just a lovable personality he is a versatile performer who wants to win the competition.

