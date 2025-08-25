LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Is Gaurav Khanna The Highest-Paid Contestant Of Bigg Boss 19? Anupamaa Actor Drops A Clever Hint

Is Gaurav Khanna The Highest-Paid Contestant Of Bigg Boss 19? Anupamaa Actor Drops A Clever Hint

Bigg Boss 19 Latest Update: Anupamaa star Gaurav Khanna, rumored as Bigg Boss 19’s highest-paid contestant, reacts smartly to speculation. Instead of confirming or denying, he fuels curiosity, highlighting his focus on personal growth, performance, and taking on Bigg Boss as a self-challenge beyond money or fame

Gaurav Khanna laughs off Bigg Boss 19 highest-paid rumors
Gaurav Khanna laughs off Bigg Boss 19 highest-paid rumors

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: August 25, 2025 16:26:36 IST

Bigg Boss 19 Latest Update: One of the much-hyped highlights of Bigg Boss 19 has been the high pay scale of popular actor Gaurav Khanna, who is a household name thanks to his character Anuj Kapadia in the hugely popular show Anupamaa. With him entering the controversial house, there has been much speculation around his remuneration being the highest amongst the contestants this season. When this allegation was put across to Khanna, he responded by laughing smartly and openly saying, It can be a rumour, or perhaps not. 

There are a lot of things that people can say, and I do not believe in what people say or what they say is just hearsay.” Such an answer though not a straightforward declaration either way puts more fuel to the fire and media and fans involved are left with more guesses. Its statement shows his casual attitude to the financial side of his career where he focuses on what he is bringing to the table and his performance.

Unveiling the Gaurav Motivation 

Gaurav Khanna did not enroll in the Bigg Boss show because of lack of acting opportunities as some people have put it across. Quite the contrary, he said he had rejected other programs to work on this one. In his case, the reality show is a form of self-challenge and also re-living his own struggle. He said that he wants to get back to his original personality, which is, finding the young Gaurav who left home with big dreams in Mumbai years ago. Khanna thinks that his arrival to the house at this stage in his career is a message that he is actually doing good and does not need fame.

He would like to establish that he is making the jump to improve personal and professional development and not as a career enhancer. This thinking gives a new approach to the mentality of a star that participates in such a rigorous show.

Gaurav Khanna Career and Reality TV Success

Prior to Bigg Boss 19, Gaurav Khanna had already shown his capability in the reality television arena when he won a cooking-based reality show, Celebrity MasterChef. Such earlier achievement probably gave him the transport to assume once again another big reality series, but this time around it is less about his skill set and more about what his personality can do and how he could make it through tricky social conditions.

Fans are also keen to see how Khanna, known as the green flag Anuj Kapadia, manages to deal with the drama and fights that are associated with the house of Bigg Boss. His past and recent win indicates that he is more than just a lovable personality he is a versatile performer who wants to win the competition.

Also Read: Ashnoor Kaur Spoke To This Former Bigg Boss Contestant Before Entering The Salman Khan-Hosted Show

Tags: Bigg Boss 19 highest paid contestantGaurav KhannaGaurav Khanna Bigg Boss 19

RELATED News

Taylor Swift Shows Off Engagement Ring: Is There A Hidden Meaning Behind It?
What’s The Secret Behind Lisa’s Killer Body? BLACKPINK Icon Reveals Diet Secrets!
Taylor Swift Said Yes! Hollywood Pop Icon And Travis Kelce Announce Engagement
The Truth Behind Tanya Mittal’s Jealousy Towards Ashnoor, Bigg Boss 19 Video Leaves Fans Stunned!
The Summer I Turned Pretty S3 Episode 8: Release Date, Spoilers And All The Juicy Details!

LATEST NEWS

Aaryavir Sehwag Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Father Virender Sehwag: ‘Now I Understand Him As A Player’
U.S. Tariffs Double Overnight! Can India’s Exporters Survive the 50% Shock?
Donald Trump Threatens Tariffs Over Foreign Digital Rules Targeting US Tech Giants – What We Know
Trapped Afghan Refugees Finally Get Hope as Germany Ends Ban – But Is It Too Late?
US Court Blocks Pennsylvania from Disqualifying Mail Ballots Over Envelope Date Errors
Punjab Govt. Shuts Schools for Four Days Amid Heavy Rain Alert
Return of Madagascar King From France After 128 Years! What’s the Whole Story?
Defence & Security Cooperation a Key Pillar in India-Japan Relations: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri
WHO Secures USD 6.3 Million to Strengthen Afghanistan’s Fragile Healthcare System
The Summer I Turned Pretty S3 Episode 8: Release Date, Spoilers And All The Juicy Details!
Is Gaurav Khanna The Highest-Paid Contestant Of Bigg Boss 19? Anupamaa Actor Drops A Clever Hint

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Is Gaurav Khanna The Highest-Paid Contestant Of Bigg Boss 19? Anupamaa Actor Drops A Clever Hint

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Is Gaurav Khanna The Highest-Paid Contestant Of Bigg Boss 19? Anupamaa Actor Drops A Clever Hint
Is Gaurav Khanna The Highest-Paid Contestant Of Bigg Boss 19? Anupamaa Actor Drops A Clever Hint
Is Gaurav Khanna The Highest-Paid Contestant Of Bigg Boss 19? Anupamaa Actor Drops A Clever Hint
Is Gaurav Khanna The Highest-Paid Contestant Of Bigg Boss 19? Anupamaa Actor Drops A Clever Hint

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?