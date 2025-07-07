Is Jennifer Lopez’s New Single ‘Wreckage Of You’ All About Ben Affleck? Here’s What You Need To Know

Global icon Jennifer Lopez has finally opened up about her much-discussed split from Ben Affleck, channelling the heartbreak into her new song, “Wreckage of You.”

The award-winning songstress debuted the track at a small, private listening session in Los Angeles on July 2, inviting just thirty fans into what felt more like a confessional than a concert.

The vibe was stripped back, nothing flashy—just Lopez, her music, and people who genuinely care. According to People Magazine, she wanted it this way: no smoke and mirrors, just her voice and whatever she had left to give.

One of the lucky few in the room, Edgardo Luis Rivera, told US Weekly that Lopez co-wrote and recorded “Wreckage of You” barely two weeks ago. She apparently dreamed up the idea late one night, worn out after a long day of rehearsals, just lying in bed with everything she was feeling.

Jennifer Lopez didn’t sugarcoat any of it. She laid out the pain of the last year—what should have been her second wedding anniversary with Affleck came and went, but instead of celebrating, they were filing for divorce.

Jennifer Lopez: ‘Wreckage of You’ is about clawing your way back

Jennifer Lopez even pulled the plug on her tour, saying she had to put her well-being first. No fake smiles, no pretending.

“She said ‘Wreckage of You’ is about clawing your way back after something totally wrecks you,” Rivera shared. “She told us it hit her during one of those raw, unguarded moments.”

In a recent chat with Interview Magazine, Lopez admitted the split nearly broke her: “It almost took me out for good,” she said, looking back at what the last year did to her. “But now, on the other side, I can say, ‘That’s exactly what I needed.’”

She didn’t try to make it sound pretty. “God had to hit me with a sledgehammer. I get it now. No need to do it again,” she said, almost laughing at the absurdity of it.

She also ran through some of her classics at the LA event—“Up All Night, Regular,” “Free,” “Save Me Tonight,” “Birthday”—but nothing landed quite like “Wreckage of You.” That song was the one. You could feel it: honest, exposed, and straight from the mess she’s been through.

