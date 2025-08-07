Is Katrina Kaif Pregnant? Viral ‘Family Of Three’ Post Hints At Vicky Kaushal’s Baby Joy, Here’s The Tea!

Bollywood’s favorite couple-Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are currently heating the internet over their first child. An Instagram post went viral stating “In 2025, we become a family of three”, leaving the fans wondering if the rumors have any truth. Let us see the spicy details.

The Viral Post That Sparked the Buzz

The whole social media buzz was the fan-made post on Instagram handle ‘Bollywood Feels’, which had a picture of Katrina and Vicky with a cute newborn footprints graphic as caption of, “In 2025, we become a family of three.” According to it, the post dated 7 August 2025 would have the baby in October or November.

Netizens, with a few gushing, “Kat looks pregnant… fingers crossed!” and some of them sarcastically remarking, “Does Katrina know she is pregnant?” as the authenticity of post-questioned fans was not shared by either couple or family and thus revealed it was fan-generated content.

Katrina and Vicky’s Pregnancy Rumours History

First of all, this is not the first time Katrina and Vicky have been linked to such a rumor. They got married to each other in December 2021 in the State of Rajasthan. The same happened in May 2024, when a video of Katrina shot in London showed her donning an oversized coat, which her team at Raindrop Media called “unconfirmed.” Rumors ignited again after a July 2025 video of the couple going to Alibaug saw Katrina in an oversized shirt and fans noted her “cautious walk.”

Vicky spoke during his Bad Newz promotions on this matter, saying “There was nothing in the rumors. Once we are ready, we will convey the news to everybody.” They do live a very low-key life since the last film of Katrina, Merry Christmas which released on January 2024.

Fact Behind the Gossip

No matter how the thrill is spreading, nothing is confirmed officially by Katrina or Vicky. Latest videos show no visible signs of pregnancy and netizens have instead called the rumors speculative. While fans are hopeful, as one comment notes, “Let them announce when they’re ready.” Until then, the “family of three” claim remains a tantalizing rumour, keeping VicKat in the spotlight.

