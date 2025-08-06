LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Are Mrunal Thakur And Dhanush Dating? ‘Son of Sardaar 2’ Sparks Fresh Rumors With A Love Note Twist

Mrunal Thakur’s emotional post about Son of Sardaar 2 has intensified dating rumors with Dhanush. Viral videos, social media clues like following his sisters, and their public appearances fuel speculation of a growing relationship, though neither has confirmed it officially.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: August 6, 2025 13:39:43 IST

The recent emotional post by Mrunal Thakur concerning her attachment to the movie son of sardaar 2 has created more fuels to already burning rumors concerning the attachment that Mrunal Thakur has with the actor Dhanush. Although the note, which was shared on social media, was a goodbye message about her experience with the film, it created a lot of buzz on the internet because of the time it was made and the role played by social media in keeping the world informed. The fact that she is so much in love with the movie is linked to the recent appearances of her and Dhanush together by netizens and media.

The fact that Dhanush attended the premiere of Son of Sardaar 2 film and features at her birthday party, earlier had already set chop the rumor mill and one particular video where they are seen holding hands became trending making it among the topmost gossip and one particular video where the couple is holding hands went viral making it one of the major topics. The note left by Mrunal about the impression she had of watching the movie in which she felt close to family and will remember it was seen as a coded-statement of her new personal happiness which many assume has its source in the famous actor in question. The cues and projections insinuate that fans may be right in thinking that there would surely be more than a mere friendship between the two that would be at work.

Social Media Clues And Family Connections 

It was propelled by controversy that was strengthened when observant fans realized a notable social media shift. Mrunal Thakur recently followed his older sisters of Dhanush namely Dr. Karthika Karthik and Vimala Geetha on Instagram. Better still, the two sisters backed her up.

This social media interaction has been regarded as a good sign that Mrunal and Dhanush are not casually dating any more but have taken their relationship to a different serious level, which could mean getting acquainted with his family. Since Dhanush is well known to have had a strong attachment to his sisters, especially in the sisterhood, this move is interpreted with a lot of love and acceptance and a gaining intimacy, albeit discretely in public.



Confirmed by Sources, Not Stars 

Though interest in the relationship among the general population has been growing, Mrunal and Dhanush have not made official comments regarding the relationship. But according to insiders of the actors they are said to be dating. These sources describe the relationship as really young, and they are not yet prepared to announce it in public.

The two have stated that they are not worried about people catching them together and this is an indication that the couple is at ease under the scrutiny of the crowd despite the fact that they have not made a formal affirmation. It is said that the relationship is flourishing on the common grounds of values and compatibility, and the friends and other industry professionals are hoping that the relationship would work.

Also Read: Dhanush Slams Raanjhanaa Re-Release For ‘Stripping’ Film’s Soul, ‘AI-altered Climax Has Completely Disturbed Me’

Tags: Dhanush Mrunal relationshipMrunal and Dhanush viral videoMrunal Thakur

