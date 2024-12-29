Is Lee Byung-Hun The Richest Squid Game 2 Cast Member? 54-Year-Old Actor Has A Whopping Net Worth Of $20 Million

Lee Byung Hun, a titan of South Korean cinema, takes the crown as the wealthiest cast member of Squid Game Season 2 with an astounding net worth of $20 million. As the global phenomenon returns with its gripping new season, the spotlight shines brightly on its star-studded ensemble.

Lee Byung Hun, one of South Korea’s most celebrated actors, has been revealed as the wealthiest cast member of Squid Game Season 2. According to reports and publicly available data, the 54-year-old actor has an impressive net worth of $20 million (approximately ₹171 crore).

Exceptional Performances Of The Actor

Renowned for his exceptional performances, Lee Byung Hun has built a stellar filmography featuring blockbuster hits like I Saw the Devil, Inside Men, and Concrete Utopia. His TV work includes acclaimed K-dramas such as Iris, Mr. Sunshine, and Our Blues.

Lee will soon appear in Park Chan Wook’s highly anticipated thriller No Other Choice, which will mark his first collaboration with actress Son Ye Jin. The project will also reunite him with his Mr. Sunshine co-star Yoo Yeon Seok.

Lee Byung Hun, Gong Yoo and Other Wealthy Cast Members

Following Lee Byung Hun is Gong Yoo, who ranks as the second richest cast member of Squid Game Season 2. Known globally for his work in Goblin and Train to Busan, Gong Yoo reportedly has a net worth of $14 million (approximately ₹119 crore), according to Lifestyle Asia and other sources.

Meanwhile, Lee Jung Jae, who reprises his role as Seong Gi-hun in Squid Game Season 2, has an estimated net worth of $12 million (approximately ₹102 crore). Wi Ha Joon, another prominent cast member, is reported to have a net worth of $3 million (approximately ₹26 crore).

Lee Byung Hun And The Phenomenon of Squid Game Continues

Squid Game 2, one of the most eagerly awaited shows of 2024, premiered on Netflix on December 26. The first season of Hwang Dong Hyuk’s survival thriller captivated audiences worldwide, becoming Netflix’s most-watched series and earning prestigious accolades, including Golden Globe, Emmy, and SAG awards.

The second installment sees the return of Lee Jung Jae as Seong Gi-hun, also known as Player 456. This time, Gi-hun re-enters the deadly competition with a mission: to bring down The Front Man, portrayed by Lee Byung Hun, and put an end to the brutal game.

Accompanying Gi-hun in the new season are 455 additional contestants, each gambling their lives for a chance to win the grand prize of ₩45.6 billion.

