Is Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar out of legal trouble? CBFC Cuts Violence, Orders Name Change, But Here's What Supreme Court Said…

The CBFC instructed the makers to discreetly alter a minister’s name in one scene. In addition, a cuss word was muted, and several violent moments were toned down. The board also required the inclusion of an anti-drug disclaimer in certain scenes. The end credits were updated as well, with added music and a few additional visuals.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: December 2, 2025 18:07:22 IST

Ranveer Singh’s much-awaited film Dhurandhar has received an ‘Adults Only (A)’ certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification. After reviewing Aditya Dhar’s directorial, the CBFC requested a few modifications before giving the movie approval for release on December 5. 

The CBFC instructed the makers to discreetly alter a minister’s name in one scene. In addition, a cuss word was muted, and several violent moments were toned down. The board also required the inclusion of an anti-drug disclaimer in certain scenes. The end credits were updated as well, with added music and a few additional visuals. 

What Made CBFC Label Dhurandhar a “Work of Fiction”?

CBFC gave Dhurandhar Adults Only (A) certificate following the objections from the parents of Major Mohit Sharma, who had petitioned the Delhi High Court to halt the film’s release. After an extensive examination, the CBFC approved the movie, labeling it a “work of fiction” and asserting that it has no direct or indirect connection to the late officer’s real life. 

Why Did Major Mohit Sharma’s Parents Object to the Film?

The issue with Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar arose after Major Mohit Sharma’s parents approached the Delhi High Court, claiming the film seemed to depict real people without permission. They urged the CBFC to review the movie again before issuing its certification.

HC Tells CBFC to Re-Evaluate Dhurandhar After Family’s Objections 

Advocate Roopenshu Pratap Singh, who represents the family, told ANI that the court has directed the CBFC to conduct a thorough review.

“The High Court has directed the CBFC to consider all the points raised by the petitioner. After that, they will decide on the issue of certification, which is still in the pipeline. It has not been issued yet, so let the CBFC consider all the points raised by the petitioner or the parents of late Major Mohit Sharma. They also said that if there were any issues relating to the Army, then the competent authority from the Army, ADGPI, should also consider the same points and submit them to the CBFC,” Pratap said.

Ranveer Singh Dhurandhar Cast

Dhurandhar features Ranveer Singh in the lead, with Sara Arjun playing a key role. Though touted as one of the most violent films ever made in Indian cinema, viewers are praising its Hollywood-style scale and visual presentation. The movie also includes notable performances from Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, and R. Madhavan.

QUICK LINKS