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Home > Entertainment News > Is Smriti Irani Quitting ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ To Be Part Of Any Other Show- Check Facts

Is Smriti Irani Quitting ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ To Be Part Of Any Other Show- Check Facts

Kyunki Rishton Ke Bhi Roop Badalte Hain, described as a spin-off of its iconic series Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. According to these reports, the show would centre on Vrinda and Angad, played by Tanisha Mehta and Rohit Suchanti, exploring their story in greater detail.

'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2'(Image Credit-Google)
'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2'(Image Credit-Google)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: March 23, 2026 18:52:03 IST

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Is Smriti Irani Quitting ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ To Be Part Of Any Other Show- Check Facts

Social media has been buzzing with rumours about the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi universe expanding with a spin-off focused on two younger characters. However, actor-turned-politician Smriti Irani has dismissed these claims, making it clear that she is not involved in any new television project at the moment.

Over the weekend, reports claimed that Star Plus was planning to introduce a new show titled Kyunki Rishton Ke Bhi Roop Badalte Hain, described as a spin-off of its iconic series Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. According to these reports, the show would centre on Vrinda and Angad, played by Tanisha Mehta and Rohit Suchanti, exploring their story in greater detail. It was also suggested that production had already begun, with more actors joining as the premiere approached.

The news quickly gained traction across platforms like X and Instagram, catching widespread attention. Smriti Irani also came across one such post, which claimed the spin-off would present a modern take on changing relationships.

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Responding to the speculation, she clarified the situation in the comments, urging people to verify information with the rightful IP holders. She stated that she is not associated with any show apart from Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She further emphasised that no spin-off has been legally authorised involving her, including the use of her image or persona, and cautioned against spreading misinformation.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, which aired on Star Plus from 2000 to 2008, remains one of Indian television’s most iconic shows. Its popularity was so immense that viewers often scheduled their routines around its broadcast. Smriti Irani’s portrayal of Tulsi Virani became the benchmark for the ideal Indian daughter-in-law. The show returned with a reboot last year, bringing back Amar Upadhyay as Mihir.

Produced once again by Ektaa Kapoor, the new version also features familiar faces like Ketki Dave, Kamalika Guha Thakurta, Hiten Tejwani, Gauri Pradhan, and Shakti Anand, alongside newer cast members including Rohit Suchanti, Aman Gandhi, Shagun Sharma, and Tanisha Mehta.

ALSO READ:  Viral Fake Alert: ‘Shah Rukh Khan’ Praising Dhurandhar 2 Sparks Chaos Online, Fans Say ‘Ranveer Singh’s Movie Doesn’t Need SRK Approval…’

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Tags: Kyunki Saas Bhi Bahu ThiMihirsmriti iranitulsi

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Is Smriti Irani Quitting ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ To Be Part Of Any Other Show- Check Facts

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Is Smriti Irani Quitting ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ To Be Part Of Any Other Show- Check Facts

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Is Smriti Irani Quitting ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ To Be Part Of Any Other Show- Check Facts
Is Smriti Irani Quitting ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ To Be Part Of Any Other Show- Check Facts
Is Smriti Irani Quitting ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ To Be Part Of Any Other Show- Check Facts
Is Smriti Irani Quitting ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ To Be Part Of Any Other Show- Check Facts

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