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Home > Entertainment News > Viral Fake Alert: ‘Shah Rukh Khan’ Praising Dhurandhar 2 Sparks Chaos Online, Fans Say ‘Ranveer Singh’s Movie Doesn’t Need SRK Approval…’

Viral Fake Alert: ‘Shah Rukh Khan’ Praising Dhurandhar 2 Sparks Chaos Online, Fans Say ‘Ranveer Singh’s Movie Doesn’t Need SRK Approval…’

The post claimed SRK had watched the film and called it a “masterpiece,” appreciating everyone involved. It even tagged the actors and used patriotic emojis, making it look very real and exciting—perfect to grab attention online.

Dhurandhar 2 (Photo: X)
Dhurandhar 2 (Photo: X)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: March 23, 2026 18:12:32 IST

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Viral Fake Alert: ‘Shah Rukh Khan’ Praising Dhurandhar 2 Sparks Chaos Online, Fans Say ‘Ranveer Singh’s Movie Doesn’t Need SRK Approval…’

In today’s world of Bollywood fandom and social media trolling, even a fake screenshot can create huge drama. Just a few days after Dhurandhar: The Revenge released on March 19, 2026, a fake Instagram post started going viral. It was made to look like it came from Shah Rukh Khan’s account, praising the film, its director Aditya Dhar, and actors Ranveer Singh and R. Madhavan.

The post claimed SRK had watched the film and called it a “masterpiece,” appreciating everyone involved. It even tagged the actors and used patriotic emojis, making it look very real and exciting—perfect to grab attention online.

This quickly caught fire because Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the sequel to the 2025 hit, is already a massive success. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film features Ranveer Singh as a powerful undercover agent and includes a big cast like Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, and R. Madhavan. The movie has been praised for its action and patriotic theme, though some critics feel it’s a bit too long and repetitive.

The fake post worked as “troll bait” because it showed SRK praising a film that represents a different style of cinema than what he is usually associated with. This led to mixed reactions online—some people celebrated it, while others quickly pointed out that it was fake.

In reality, there is no proof that Shah Rukh Khan ever posted this. His official accounts have not shared anything about the film, and he has stayed focused on his own work.

This incident once again shows how fake celebrity posts are being used to stir controversy and fuel fan wars in Bollywood.

ALSO READ:  Got Mesmerised With Hamza And Yalina’s Luxurious Lyari Bungalow In Dhurandhar 2? Breathaking Property Worth Rs.20 Crore’s Real Location Finally Revealed

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Tags: Aditya Dhardhurandhar 2Fake Postranveer singhshah rukh khanSRK

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Viral Fake Alert: ‘Shah Rukh Khan’ Praising Dhurandhar 2 Sparks Chaos Online, Fans Say ‘Ranveer Singh’s Movie Doesn’t Need SRK Approval…’

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Viral Fake Alert: ‘Shah Rukh Khan’ Praising Dhurandhar 2 Sparks Chaos Online, Fans Say ‘Ranveer Singh’s Movie Doesn’t Need SRK Approval…’

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Viral Fake Alert: ‘Shah Rukh Khan’ Praising Dhurandhar 2 Sparks Chaos Online, Fans Say ‘Ranveer Singh’s Movie Doesn’t Need SRK Approval…’
Viral Fake Alert: ‘Shah Rukh Khan’ Praising Dhurandhar 2 Sparks Chaos Online, Fans Say ‘Ranveer Singh’s Movie Doesn’t Need SRK Approval…’
Viral Fake Alert: ‘Shah Rukh Khan’ Praising Dhurandhar 2 Sparks Chaos Online, Fans Say ‘Ranveer Singh’s Movie Doesn’t Need SRK Approval…’
Viral Fake Alert: ‘Shah Rukh Khan’ Praising Dhurandhar 2 Sparks Chaos Online, Fans Say ‘Ranveer Singh’s Movie Doesn’t Need SRK Approval…’

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