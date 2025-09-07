Is Tanya Mittal’s Father, Who Is among 100 richest business tycoons, Job Hunting On LinkedIn? Here’s The Truth

Tanya Mittal, social media influencer and a contestant in the Bigg Boss 19 show has been the subject of a social media rumor mill. Her statements on the show about her lavish lifestyle have led to her being trolled to death, because people have not believed everything, she claimed to be true.

The speculation that her father was looking on LinkedIn started to go round, and this complicated the controversy further. Nevertheless, it cannot be proved on the basis of credible evidence. Indeed, her family has come out to give a statement on the ill will and asking to be left out of the drama taking place.

Debunking the Job-Hunting Rumor

This news of Amit Mittal, the father of Tanya Mittal, being on LinkedIn in search of employment is false. He is a quiet businessman who does not like to get into the limelight according to reports. Instead of addressing financial problems and a job search, the recent public statements of the family have been about how the trolling is affecting them emotionally. Her parents were proud of her but also the pain of what they termed as cruel words being hurled at her by strangers.

Tanya Family’s Plea for Privacy

Her parents gave an emotional appeal to the people in a statement posted to social media by the team of Tanya. They asked people to spare us, her family, out of this and pleaded: be nice. They claimed that it is a hard period in their life and they never thought that their daughter would encounter such negativity in society.







The statement given by the family urges the people to wait until the family finishes her trip on the show before coming to any conclusion. This request is in direct opposition to the story of any employment or financial troubles and rather is used to point at the emotional distress they are experiencing.

Also Read: Is Bigg Boss 19 Star Abhishek Bajaj Married? Wedding Pics Of TV Star Go Viral, Leaving Fans Shocked