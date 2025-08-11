LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws Clairton Coke Works donald trump latest hollywood enws
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Is Taylor Swift Soon Dropping TS12 Album? Singer Teases New Era, Might Make The Big Announcement On BF’s Podcast

Is Taylor Swift Soon Dropping TS12 Album? Singer Teases New Era, Might Make The Big Announcement On BF’s Podcast

Taylor Swift’s team ignited speculation about her 12th era with a fiery Instagram post, cryptic clues, and a teased podcast drop with Travis and Jason Kelce on August 13—her lucky number day. From orange outfits to hidden “12” Easter eggs, Swifties are bracing for a major announcement.

Taylor Swift's team hinted at new music with an orange-themed post referencing her "next era."
Taylor Swift's team hinted at new music with an orange-themed post referencing her "next era."

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: August 11, 2025 20:46:00 IST

Taylor Swift’s team just dropped another clue, turning up the heat on speculation that new music is on the way.

On Monday morning, Taylor Nation—her official PR and marketing squad—posted a 12-photo carousel to Instagram. The caption? “Thinking about when she said ‘See you next era…’”

The images all feature Swift in blazing orange Eras Tour outfits, and the post closes with a burning heart emoji. It’s not exactly subtle.

Is Taylor Swift’s new era around the corner? 

Within minutes, the Swiftie hive was in full meltdown mode. The post racked up more than 10,000 shares in under ten minutes, with fans flooding the comments. One user wrote, “I’M LITERALLY SHAKING.” Another said, “TS12 IS ORANGE DEFINITELY.” Someone else simply shouted, “EXCUSE ME??? WHAT.” The general consensus: chaos.

Meanwhile, the “New Heights” podcast—hosted by Travis and Jason Kelce—added more fuel. They teased a “special episode with a VERY special guest,” posting a photo with a mysterious black silhouette and a glittery orange background. Jason Kelce’s sweater? Eras Tour midnight blue. Suspiciously on brand.

The episode drops August 13 at 7 p.m. ET, which, in true Swift fashion, lands on her famously lucky number 13. Fans are bracing themselves for some major announcement.

All the subtle hints Taylor Swift has dropped, so far

Then there’s the Eras Tour book, sitting under glass at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville. Every year, the Taylor Swift Education Center updates her display. This year’s theme is “Fearless,” so most people expected to see artifacts from that era. But the book’s first page reads: “There’s nothing I hate more than doing what I’ve always done.” In other words: change is coming.

Swifties have been collecting breadcrumbs for weeks. When Swift hyped Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s new album on Instagram, she added 12 d’s to her “oh my godddddddddddd.”

She posted a pic holding her cat in Hard Rock Stadium’s A12 section. At the Grammys, her earrings had 12 red rubies. In a letter about her master’s, she inserted 12 i’s in “thiiiiiiiiiiiis.” Even the numbers in that letter—4, 6, and 2—add up to 12. The new “TS” logo? It’s a diamond cut into 12 segments.

ALSO READ: Is Machine Gun Kelly Dating Sydney Sweeney After His Split With Megan Fox? The Truth is Out!

Tags: home-hero-pos-8latest hollywood enwsTaylor Swifttrending news

RELATED News

From Gucci To A Dynasty: How Georgina Rodriguez’s Life Changed After A Meeting
Ahaan Panday’s Saiyaara OTT Premiere Date Revealed! When And Where To Watch?
Vir Das Wants You To Adopt Indie Dogs As SC’s Stray Dogs Relocation Order Gets Passed: ‘Important For Our Humanity To Kick In’
Did Kelly Clarkson Know? Video Of Singer Crying Mid-Concert Days Before Ex-Husband Brandon Blackstock’s Death Goes Viral
Beyoncé Gifts Cowboy Carter Tour Backup Dancers With Louis Vuitton Bags Worth $100,000

LATEST NEWS

Donald Trump’s Tariff Extension Saves U.S.-China Trade — But For How Long?
From Allies to Rivals? India Clamps Down on Bangladesh Imports
That Ring On Georgina Rodríguez’s Hand? A Million-Dollar Emerald-Cut Sparkler Steals The Show
US President Donald Trump Again Claims He Stopped ‘Nuclear Conflict’ Between India-Pakistan
Kerala: Case Of Sailor Abhinandh Yesudasan Missing For 8 Years Taken Over By CBI
Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodríguez Engagement 2025: Football Star Proposes After 9 Years, 5 Kids, And A “Click” Moment
Cristiano Ronaldo Marriage Rumors Explode Over One Instagram Snap!
Israeli Scientists May Have Found a Way to Stop This Painful Food Allergy Before It Starts
LaLiga Goes Global, RFEF Pioneers US League Match
World Condemns ‘War Crime’ After Israel Kills Gaza Journalists
Is Taylor Swift Soon Dropping TS12 Album? Singer Teases New Era, Might Make The Big Announcement On BF’s Podcast

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Is Taylor Swift Soon Dropping TS12 Album? Singer Teases New Era, Might Make The Big Announcement On BF’s Podcast

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Is Taylor Swift Soon Dropping TS12 Album? Singer Teases New Era, Might Make The Big Announcement On BF’s Podcast
Is Taylor Swift Soon Dropping TS12 Album? Singer Teases New Era, Might Make The Big Announcement On BF’s Podcast
Is Taylor Swift Soon Dropping TS12 Album? Singer Teases New Era, Might Make The Big Announcement On BF’s Podcast
Is Taylor Swift Soon Dropping TS12 Album? Singer Teases New Era, Might Make The Big Announcement On BF’s Podcast

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?