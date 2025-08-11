Is Taylor Swift Soon Dropping TS12 Album? Singer Teases New Era, Might Make The Big Announcement On BF’s Podcast

Taylor Swift’s team just dropped another clue, turning up the heat on speculation that new music is on the way.

On Monday morning, Taylor Nation—her official PR and marketing squad—posted a 12-photo carousel to Instagram. The caption? “Thinking about when she said ‘See you next era…’”

The images all feature Swift in blazing orange Eras Tour outfits, and the post closes with a burning heart emoji. It’s not exactly subtle.

Is Taylor Swift’s new era around the corner?

Within minutes, the Swiftie hive was in full meltdown mode. The post racked up more than 10,000 shares in under ten minutes, with fans flooding the comments. One user wrote, “I’M LITERALLY SHAKING.” Another said, “TS12 IS ORANGE DEFINITELY.” Someone else simply shouted, “EXCUSE ME??? WHAT.” The general consensus: chaos.

Taylor Swift’s official social team teases her next era. pic.twitter.com/aEADaDDI1u — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 11, 2025

Meanwhile, the “New Heights” podcast—hosted by Travis and Jason Kelce—added more fuel. They teased a “special episode with a VERY special guest,” posting a photo with a mysterious black silhouette and a glittery orange background. Jason Kelce’s sweater? Eras Tour midnight blue. Suspiciously on brand.

The episode drops August 13 at 7 p.m. ET, which, in true Swift fashion, lands on her famously lucky number 13. Fans are bracing themselves for some major announcement.

🚨| Taylor Swift’s label, Republic Records, just liked New Height’s latest Instagram post about their special guest!!!! pic.twitter.com/1DvW4MixJD — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSUpdating) August 11, 2025

All the subtle hints Taylor Swift has dropped, so far

Then there’s the Eras Tour book, sitting under glass at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville. Every year, the Taylor Swift Education Center updates her display. This year’s theme is “Fearless,” so most people expected to see artifacts from that era. But the book’s first page reads: “There’s nothing I hate more than doing what I’ve always done.” In other words: change is coming.

Swifties have been collecting breadcrumbs for weeks. When Swift hyped Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s new album on Instagram, she added 12 d’s to her “oh my godddddddddddd.”

She posted a pic holding her cat in Hard Rock Stadium’s A12 section. At the Grammys, her earrings had 12 red rubies. In a letter about her master’s, she inserted 12 i’s in “thiiiiiiiiiiiis.” Even the numbers in that letter—4, 6, and 2—add up to 12. The new “TS” logo? It’s a diamond cut into 12 segments.

ALSO READ: Is Machine Gun Kelly Dating Sydney Sweeney After His Split With Megan Fox? The Truth is Out!