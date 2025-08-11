LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Is Machine Gun Kelly Dating Sydney Sweeney After His Split With Megan Fox? The Truth is Out!

Machine Gun Kelly finally silenced the rumours concerning him and Sydney Sweeney. After months of speculation by fans following a viral sighting in Vegas, the musician gave a straight-up, humorous dismissal of the rumour, tagging them as platonic only.

MGK Finally Breaks Silence on Sydney Sweeney Rumours
MGK Finally Breaks Silence on Sydney Sweeney Rumours

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 11, 2025 20:10:00 IST

MGK recently addressed the persistent dating rumours between him and Sydney Sweeney. There had been several months of speculation stepping into overdrive with public appearances. In a candid moment on-air with a nonchalant yet funny answer, he has now cleared things up. This highly awaited declaration forms a final answer to the big question on everyone’s lips and out rules swirling gossip.

The Vegas Spark That Ignited Rumours

All of these started in May from a viral video of Machine Gun Kelly and Sydney Sweeney at the opening of the Palm Tree Beach Club in Las Vegas. They were seen, apparently intimate, hugging and chatting closely, which led fans to suspect that they were more than platonic friends. 

Both stars were recently single when the reports started-Sweeney had reportedly called off her engagement to Jonathan Davino, and MGK separated from Megan Fox. Just at that exact point in time, an elaborate narrative was being built suggesting that the two were seeking comfort in each other’s company. Internet went crazy, and TikTok and what is now X were flooded with clips and fan theories about the budding romance.

Machine Gun Kelly’s Direct and Humorous Response

Machine Gun Kelly burst the bubbles of fans, with his recent response on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. Host Andy Cohen read a fan’s question and asked if there was any truth to the rumor that MGK and Sweeney were ”more than just friends.”

Looking directly at the camera, MGK delivered a five-word answer that has already become an internet sensation, ”Kyle P, shut up, dude.” This response was, however, short but a clear and definite shutdown of speculation. 

A History of Friendship and Professional Collaboration

While the dating rumours have ended, let’s not forget that the relationship shared by Machine Gun Kelly and Sydney Sweeney which goes long back in time. Both co-starred in the film Big Time Adolescence in 2019. Sweeney also had a primary role in MGK’s directorial debut in 2021, Downfalls High.

But, it’s clear now, with MGK’s response that this was just another friendly bond, declining all the dating and romance rumours. So, all the shippers can rest now!

