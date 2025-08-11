Jamie Lee Curtis Defends Harsh Reviews Of Freakier Friday: Some People Love It

Oscar-winning actress Jamie Lee Curtis responded to negative reviews of her new film ‘Freakier Friday’. It is a sequel to the 2003 movie ‘Freaky Friday’, itself based on Mary Rodgers’s 1972 novel, and the seventh overall film in the franchise.

Curtis reprised her role as Tess Coleman alongside her original co-star and on-screen daughter, Lindsay Lohan, reported Variety.

In a post on Instagram recently, Time shared an excerpt from Stephanie Zacharek’s review of the film. In the review, she wrote, “No one, as far as we know, actually asked Disney for a sequel to 2003’s buoyant, surprisingly unsyrupy generation-gap comedy ‘Freaky Friday.'”

Curtis responded by commenting on the post, “SEEMS a TAD HARSH. SOME people LOVE it. Me being one.”

‘Freakier Friday’ is a 2025 fantasy comedy film directed by Nisha Ganatra and written by Jordan Weiss. Produced by Walt Disney Pictures, the film stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Lindsay Lohan, Mark Harmon, Chad Michael Murray, Rosalind Chao, Ryan Malgarini, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Stephen Tobolowsky, and Lucille Soong reprising their respective roles from the original film, with Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons in her feature film debut and Manny Jacinto joining the cast.

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis recently confirmed that her ‘Murder,She Wrote’ reboot movie is in the works, reported Variety. On the red carpet premiere of the film ‘Freakier Friday’ , the actress recently said that she is “excited” to begin the shooting of the movie.

“Oh it’s,” Curtis began, taking a big dramatic pause. “Happening,” as quoted by Variety.”We’re a minute away. But very excited. Very excited. But I’m tamping down my enthusiasm until we start shooting. I have a couple other things to hustle and then I’ll get to enjoy that work,” said Jamie Lee Curtis to Entertainment Tonight as quoted by Variety.

In December 2024, Variety reported that Curtis was being eyed to lead Universal’s ‘Murder, She Wrote’ film adaptation.

The ‘Freakier Friday’ star will take on the role of Jessica Fletcher, the crime writer turned detective who Angela Lansbury played in the original series, reported Variety.

According to the outlet, the script has been penned by Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo. Lansbury’s original “Murder, She Wrote” series had a long run of 12 seasons from 1984 to 1996. The series peaked at a reported 40 million viewers a week, and still averaged around 25 million per episode through the end of its run, reported Variety. Curtis will be seen in ‘Freakier Friday’, which is set to hit the theatres on August 8. 2025.

Disney’s sequel is directed by Nisha Ganantra. Along with Curtis, the film also stars Lindsay Lohan, Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, Manny Jacinto and Mark Harmon in the lead roles.

(With Inputs From ANI)