Is The Mad Titan Making A Comeback? Josh Brolin Hints At Thanos’ Return, What’s Next For The MCU?

Josh Brolin, the man who personified the best villain in movie history appears to have fanned fan hopes that he might be back in his role of Thanos as he has given comments that would allow him to come back once again. During an interview, Brolin confessed that he feels prepared to reprise his role revealing that, when Marvel called him, he would be there the next day.

Such a keenness on returning to the role of the Mad Titan is attributed to the fact that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is currently exploring the possibilities of the vast multiverse, which makes the revival of the character completely reasonable. Josh Brolin did not confirm that he will reprise his role as Thanos in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday or the sequel movie Avengers: Secret Wars, however, it’s obvious that he cannot wait for the Marvel movies.

The relation of Brolin to the role is evidently not just a working acting job. He also maintains a close bond with the Russo Brothers who have directed Infinity War and Endgame and that even further elevates the chances of a rematch. Even though Thanos got his comeuppance in Endgame, the multiverse provides a blank canvass wherein a new variant of the character will be seen and introduce a different type of danger.

Multiverse: A Gateway for Thanos’ Return

The death of Thanos in Avengers: Endgame appeared to be the final one, as the character was erased out of the universe by Iron Man. Nevertheless, the postulation of the multiverse in the latest MCU movies and shows has brought a possibility of his reappearance.

The established narrative would not have to be subjected to retcons: a character familiar to the established timeline could still be given a new form, a “variant” of himself living in another timeline. Such a treatment enables Marvel to revive an old popular villain thus giving a new and exciting plot.

Viewers have already been exposed to a variant of Thanos in the cartoon series What If…? And with a variety of multiverse related films on the horizon such as Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars, it feels right that a live-action version might appear.

Brolin’s Relationship with Directors and Co-stars

The interest of Josh Brolin in the role of Thanos is about more than his enthusiasm regarding this particular character; it is also about his good professional and personal relations with the most crucial workers at Marvel.

One aspect that cannot be overlooked is the close relationship that the actor has maintained with directors Joe and Anthony Russo given that the latter are set to direct new Avengers movies. This support system of trust and friendship among the main creatives may turn out to be the impetus that leads to the much-awaited comeback of Thanos.

