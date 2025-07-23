LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Is This Vaani Kapoor’s Boldest Role Yet? ‘Mandala Murders’ Becomes Her Game-Changer

Is This Vaani Kapoor’s Boldest Role Yet? ‘Mandala Murders’ Becomes Her Game-Changer

Vaani Kapoor makes her bold OTT debut in Netflix’s Mandala Murders, embracing deeper storytelling and a gritty, layered role as Detective Rea Thomas. She calls it a creative turning point in her career.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: July 23, 2025 10:32:04 IST

Bollywood star Vaani Kapoor, who was popular on screen, is now all set to make her much-awaited digital debut with her new Netflix series, “Mandala Murders” which is going to release on 25th July on Netflix. The transition is an important one for the actress, who has generally stayed within the commercial space. 

Discussing her foray into the realm of OTT, Kapoor talked about the humongous sense of creative liberty, highlighting how the longer format creates greater depth in terms of character and narration, and provides a very textured experience with theatrical releases not being able to.



The OTT Advantage: Deeper Characters, Richer Narratives

Vaani Kapoor says she started looking at the web more positively because there were roles that had more layers and depth of character. While feature films tend to whiz through the story, OTT series have the advantage of more screen time where characters could be given time to grow, breathe and as we saw it, break one another’s hearts over a bunch of episodes. 

This big canvas, Kapoor said, is a welcome change, and now she can paint a character like Detective Rea Thomas in “Mandala Murders” with minute details and get into the psychological and realism of the character, which would have been tough to achieve in a two-hour film. “Roles like, where they have multiple layers: I haven’t had that much in my film career so that’s what I’m more excited about. This was one such exciting creative outing, to be part of ‘Mandala Murders’,” she added.

Beyond Glamour: Vani’s Embracing Rawness and Realism

Mandala Murders has Vaani Kapoor playing an investigative officer, in contrast to the glam or the romantic roles that she has mostly played. This switch hints at her attempts to look into various aspects of acting. It’s a blend of physical and emotional challenges.”

 Although the action sequences are grounded in reality (as opposed to death-defying stunts) the level of emotional depth required for the character of Rea Thomas was something of a challenge. 

Kapoor revealed that she learnt working for the show that she depicted vulnerability in the thriller space and stood against all odds and embraced anything that defies the norms and gives power to a woman to be human and real on the screen. The series is scheduled to be released on Netflix on 25th July Significantly, this is an exciting new phase in Vaani Kapoor’s life and career.

Also Read: Vaani Kapoor Opens Up About Colorism and Body Shaming In Bollywood: I Wasn’t Milky White

Tags: 25 July Release DateMandala MurdersVaani Kapoor OTT debutVani Kapoor

