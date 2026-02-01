LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Is Uorfi Javed Now Geeta Bhardwaj? Rumours About Bigg Boss OTT Star Getting Expelled From Islam Go Viral: ‘Who Is Making These Things Up Now?’

Uorfi Javed refutes claims by influencer Faizan Ansari that she was expelled from Islam, asserting her atheist identity and personal freedom. She denies rumors of a forced name change, emphasizing her control over beliefs and rejecting misinformation spreading online about her religion.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: February 1, 2026 14:33:40 IST

Uorfi Javed, who became famous through social media and Bigg Boss OTT, has become involved in another religious conflict. The controversy ignited when influencer Faizan Ansari publicly claimed that the actress had been “expelled” from Islam due to her fashion choices and lifestyle.

Ansari further alleged that a formal request had been submitted to religious authorities to officially strip her of her Muslim identity and rename her “Geeta Bharadwaj. “Uorfi Javed has proven all the allegations wrong while she explains her personal beliefs and maintains control over her life.

Uorfi Javed Religious Autonomy

Uorfi Javed uses her reaction to the viral rumors as an ultimate expression of her right to personal freedom and religious self-determination. She demonstrated the logical error in the “expulsion” statement because she had already chosen to leave the system.

Uorfi shows her rejection of community gatekeepers by declaring her status as an atheist, which defines her true identity. She completely rejected the name change rumors as fictional while she affirmed that her public image and private beliefs remain under her complete control without any outside forces or religious leaders’ written correspondence affecting them.

Uorfi Javed Identity Misinformation

The current circumstances demonstrate how rapidly people share false information about their identities through digital platforms.

Faizan Ansari tries to create a new identity for someone through his personal resentments against the person, which demonstrates how people use social media to show their conflicts with others. The influencer made a public announcement that the “All India Muslim community” had decided to disassociate from her.

Uorfi’s direct answer about the origin of these claims shows that popular videos usually do not provide accurate information. Her stance remains consistent: she does not represent any faith, and therefore, cannot be ousted from one.

Also Read: Are Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Getting Married At Udaipur Palace On Feb 2? Vlogger Reveals Unknown Details!

First published on: Feb 1, 2026 2:33 PM IST
QUICK LINKS