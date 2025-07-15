LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Is Vidyut Jammwal Making His Big Hollywood Debut With Jason Momoa's Street Fighter Movie? Actor Might Play This Fire-Breathing Yogi

Is Vidyut Jammwal Making His Big Hollywood Debut With Jason Momoa’s Street Fighter Movie? Actor Might Play This Fire-Breathing Yogi

Vidyut Jammwal has reportedly joined Legendary’s live-action Street Fighter movie as Dhalsim, per Deadline. The Bollywood action star will portray the fire-breathing yogi alongside Andrew Koji, Noah Centineo, Jason Momoa, and others. Directed by Kitao Sakurai, the film adapts Capcom’s iconic franchise.

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: July 15, 2025 20:27:15 IST

Bollywood star Vidyut Jammwal has boarded the team of Legendary’s live-action ‘Street Fighter’ movie, based on the video games from Capcom, reported Deadline.

The team of the Legendary production studio has not shared the official announcement yet, as quoted by Deadline. Vidyut reportedly has been chosen for the role of Dhalsim, according to the outlet.

First introduced in Street Fighter II in 1991, the character of Dalsim is a yogi with fire-spitting abilities–a fundamentally peaceful man who fights to support his family.

As previously announced, the Street Fighter cast will also include Andrew Koji as Ryu, Noah Centineo as Ken, Callina Liang as Chun-Li, David Dastmalchian as M. Bison, Cody Rhodes as Guile, Jason Momoa as Blanka, Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson as Balrog, Orville Peck as Vega, Andrew Schulz as Dan Hibiki, Roman Reigns as Akuma, and Hirooki Goto as E. Honda, reported Deadline.

It is being helmed by ‘Bad Trip’ director Kitao Sakurai.

Launched in 1987, Street Fighter is a series of fighting games revolving around intense one-on-one battles between a diverse cast of martial artists, organised by the villainous M. Bison as a global fighting tournament.

The games have sold over 55 million units worldwide since launch, making the franchise one of the most well-known and highest-grossing of all time.

Vidyut is known for his lead role in Hindi action movies like ‘Commando’, ‘Crakk’, ‘Khuda Hafiz’, and ‘IB71’. 

(With inputs from ANI) 

Tags: Dhalsim, Street Fighter, Vidyut Jammwal

