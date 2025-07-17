Is Vijay Deverakonda Down With Dengue Ahead Of Kingdom Release? Actor Is Reportedly Hospitalised

As per reports, Vijay Deverakonda has landed in the hospital—at least that’s what this Instagram account called ‘Entertainment AF’ is saying.

Word is, he’s down with dengue and might get discharged by the 20th, if you believe the sources talking to that portal. But here’s the thing: neither Vijay nor anyone from his team has bothered to clear the air. No confirmation, no denial, just radio silence for now.

Is Vijay Deverakonda Down With Dengue?

All this is happening while he’s supposed to be prepping for his next big release, Kingdom. The movie, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, is a Telugu spy thriller set to hit theatres on July 31.

It’s got Vijay, Bhagyashri Borse, and Satyadev in the lead, with S. Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya producing under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas.

The film was originally supposed to drop back in March, but production delays pushed everything back.

Is Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom not releasing in theatres?

And get this—there’s talk that Kingdom might not even make it to Hindi theatres. Reports are floating around (thanks to 123 Telugu) saying the makers haven’t set a Hindi release date at all.

Rumour has it, they might just drop it straight on Netflix instead of bothering with a theatrical run for Hindi audiences. Supposedly, Netflix pushed for a quick theatrical release after all the delays, but without support from the big multiplexes and with the whole eight-week gap rule between theatre and OTT, it sounds like too much hassle. A direct-to-OTT drop for the Hindi version is looking more likely, but again, nothing official from the team.

On top of all that, people are buzzing about Vijay supposedly stepping in as the villain in Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3, taking over from Vikrant Massey.

One paparazzo, Sneh Kumar Zala, claims Vijay will go up against Ranveer Singh in the new Don, but—surprise, surprise—no official word on that either.

