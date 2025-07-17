LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > What Is The New Release Date For Suresh Gopi's Janaki V Vs State Of Kerala After CBFC Clearance?

What Is The New Release Date For Suresh Gopi’s Janaki V Vs State Of Kerala After CBFC Clearance?

Janaki V vs State of Kerala, starring Suresh Gopi, finally hits theatres on July 17, 2025, after a heated censorship battle. The CBFC initially demanded 96 cuts over the title and scenes referencing “Janaki,” but later settled for minor edits following a Kerala High Court case.

Suresh Gopi in a still from Janaki V vs State of Kerala
Suresh Gopi in a still from Janaki V vs State of Kerala

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: July 17, 2025 17:09:16 IST

‘Janaki V vs State of Kerala,’ the Malayalam film starring Union Minister Suresh Gopi, has finally reached theatres—this, after months tangled in disputes with the Central Board of Film Certification.

The Kerala High Court wrapped up the drawn-out case on Wednesday, closing the file once the film received approval, on the condition that the filmmakers make specific changes to the title and a few scenes.

Janaki V vs State of Kerala: What caused all this commotion? 

The main issue was the original title, ‘Janaki v. State of Kerala.’ The CBFC took exception, arguing that ‘Janaki’—a name famously linked to the Hindu goddess Sita—shouldn’t be used for a rape survivor in the story.

The Board insisted on clarifying the character’s identity, demanding that the title reflect her full name—‘Janaki V’ or ‘V Janaki’—to avoid any religious confusion. They even required that the name ‘Janaki’ be muted during a courtroom cross-examination scene.

Once the filmmakers agreed to these conditions, approval followed. The film is now officially called ‘Janaki V vs State of Kerala,’ signalling clearly that the character is Janaki Vidyadharan, not a reference to the goddess.

The CBFC’s initial demands were far more severe: they called for a whopping 96 cuts. But after the producers took the fight to the Kerala High Court, things changed drastically.

The Board backed down, and in the end, only two changes were enforced—the revised title and the muted name in a particular scene. The producers accepted, and the matter was closed.

What Is The New Release Date For Suresh Gopi’s Janaki V Vs State Of Kerala?

On the legal front, the producers had to approach the Kerala High Court after the CBFC failed to process their certification request submitted on June 12, 2025.

The original release date—June 27—came and went, thanks to the delay. Now, with all obstacles cleared, ‘Janaki V vs State of Kerala’ will finally hit screens on July 17, 2025. Suresh Gopi shares the spotlight with Anupama Parameswaran in a leading role.

Justice N Nagaresh, who presided over the case, didn’t mince words about the CBFC’s handling. He openly questioned why a rape survivor couldn’t be named Janaki, raising concerns about the tension between creative freedom and official censorship. The judge made it clear that regulatory bodies shouldn’t overstep and stifle artistic expression without compelling reasons.

The film itself doesn’t shy away from difficult topics, telling the story of a rape survivor’s fight for justice. The central courtroom drama and the protagonist’s painful journey are what first set off alarms for the CBFC, especially around religious sensitivities.

Now, with the dispute resolved and changes in place, the film is finally set for release, ending a long and contentious censorship saga.

ALSO READ: Why Is The Janaki vs State of Kerala Facing A Legal Trouble? Here's All You Need To Know About Suresh Gopi's Movie After CBFC Clearance

Tags: cbfcJanaki V vs State of KeralaSuresh Gopi

What Is The New Release Date For Suresh Gopi’s Janaki V Vs State Of Kerala After CBFC Clearance?

