Home > Entertainment > Isha And Akash Ambani's Lavish Birthday Party Turns Jamnagar Into Bollywood Hub

Isha And Akash Ambani’s Lavish Birthday Party Turns Jamnagar Into Bollywood Hub

Bollywood stars, including Ranveer, Deepika, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, and Aryan Khan, descended on Jamnagar for Isha and Akash Ambani’s lavish birthday bash. Isha dazzled in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla couture, while Priyanka Chopra shared birthday wishes.

Jamnagar glitters as Bollywood’s finest gather to celebrate Isha and Akash Ambani’s star-studded birthday bash. (Photo: ANI, X)
Jamnagar glitters as Bollywood's finest gather to celebrate Isha and Akash Ambani's star-studded birthday bash. (Photo: ANI, X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: October 25, 2025 00:47:04 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Isha And Akash Ambani’s Lavish Birthday Party Turns Jamnagar Into Bollywood Hub

The city of Jamnagar is abuzz with the arrival of Bollywood stars as the Ambani family hosts the grand birthday celebrations of Isha Ambani and Akash Ambani.

The Ambani siblings, Isha and Akash, are celebrating their birthdays with a lavish party that is filled with glamour and excitement.

Among the big names spotted at the Jamnagar Airport were Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor, and filmmaker Karan Johar, among others, turning the city into a vibrant hub of glamour, music, and star-studded appearances.

Renowned playback singer Arijit Singh, who is known for his soulful voice and songs like ‘Tum Hi Ho’ from ‘Aashiqui 2’ was also spotted. His arrival added more excitement to the guest list that already includes several of Bollywood’s top names.

Later in the day, actress Janhvi Kapoor and Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, were spotted landing in Jamnagar.

The twin birthday celebrations of Isha and Akash Ambani have become one of the biggest highlights. Known for hosting grand-scale events, the Ambani family has once again drawn an impressive guest list.

Meanwhile, on October 23, Priyanka Chopra shared a selfie with Isha Ambani on her Instagram story and wrote, “Happy Birthday! Always cheering for you and all that you do, lots of love.” Recently, the British Museum hosted a mesmerising fundraising event at the inaugural Pink Ball, which Isha Ambani co-chaired.

The event in London was organised in conjunction with the ‘Ancient India: Living Traditions’ exhibition and marked a celebration of cultural dialogue and artistic exchange. Founder Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani, also attended the prestigious event to support her daughter, Isha.

In her address, Isha even paid a heartfelt tribute to her mother, acknowledging her as the source of her love for art, dance, and music, and for inspiring her belief in creativity as a way to connect people and cultures.

Walking through the exhibition, Nita Ambani reflected on India’s rich history and the power of art to unite the world through respect, warmth, and grace. Isha was resplendent in a custom ensemble by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, long regarded as the bedrock of luxury Indian design, epitomising old-world romance and modern refinement. The blush pink chamoise satin jacket and column skirt were intricately hand-embroidered in old rose zardozi with pearls, sequins, and crystals, in a fresh, luminous palette.

Over 35 artisans spent 3,670 hours bringing the couture vision to life. To honour the pink ball theme, the designers, for the first time, worked with pink zardozi, which is usually gold. Along with Isha Ambani and Anant Ambani, Akash Ambani commited to work together for Reliance’s growth. Akash Ambani got married to Shloka Mehta in 2019. The celebration of Akash and Isha Ambani’s birthday featured several big names from the industry. 

(With ANI Inputs)

First published on: Oct 25, 2025 12:46 AM IST
Tags: Akash Ambani birthdayAmbani birthday party 2025Isha Ambani birthdayjamnagar news

Isha And Akash Ambani's Lavish Birthday Party Turns Jamnagar Into Bollywood Hub

QUICK LINKS