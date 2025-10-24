LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > 'I Promise to Be…' Ishit Bhatt, 10-Year-Old KBC Contestant, Apologizes For His Behaviour Towards Amitabh Bachchan On KBC 17

'I Promise to Be…' Ishit Bhatt, 10-Year-Old KBC Contestant, Apologizes For His Behaviour Towards Amitabh Bachchan On KBC 17

Ishit Bhatt, the 10-year-old KBC contestant from Gujarat, has publicly apologized for his behavior on Kaun Banega Crorepati 17. He clarified that his actions were unintentional and expressed deep respect for Amitabh Bachchan. The young student called the experience a valuable lesson in humility and responsibility.

Ishit Bhatt, 10, apologizes for KBC behavior, calls it a learning moment, and vows to be more respectful in the future. Photo: X.
Ishit Bhatt, 10, apologizes for KBC behavior, calls it a learning moment, and vows to be more respectful in the future. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: October 24, 2025 21:55:13 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘I Promise to Be…’ Ishit Bhatt, 10-Year-Old KBC Contestant, Apologizes For His Behaviour Towards Amitabh Bachchan On KBC 17

Ishit Bhatt, 10-year-old  student from  Gujarat who became a hot topic for his conduct during a recent appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 for has now issued a sincere public apology.. The fifth-grade student faced widespread online criticism for being perceived as “rude” toward host Amitabh Bachchan. 

Ishit Bhatt Acknowledges Mistake Durinf KBC Appearance

In his apology note, Ishit clarified that his behavior during the episode was not intended to be disrespectful.

“I got nervous, and my attitude came out completely wrong,” he wrote. “It wasn’t my intention to be rude. I respect Amitabh Bachchan sir and the entire KBC team deeply.”

He described the experience as a significant learning moment. “It taught me how words and actions can reflect one’s character, especially on a national platform like KBC,” Ishit added.

How Social Media Reacted

Following Ishit’s appearance, social media was flooded with reactions. Many viewers felt the young contestant spoke out of turn, interrupted Amitabh Bachchan multiple times, and expressed frustration over the show’s rules. Online discussions quickly turned critical, with several users labeling him as the “arrogant” or “rude” kid from KBC.

In his note, Ishit took full responsibility for his actions. “I promise to be more humble, respectful, and thoughtful in the future,” he wrote, referring to himself as “the ‘arrogant’ kid on KBC.”

He also expressed regret for disappointing viewers. “I deeply regret if my words or tone hurt anyone. I was nervous and didn’t realize how it came across,” he said.

During the episode, Ishit was seen interrupting Amitabh Bachchan and questioning the clarity of the quiz rules. While some viewers criticized his behavior as disrespectful, others noted that he was a child facing immense pressure in front of millions of viewers.

Support and Encouragement from Celebrities

Following his apology, several people praised Ishit for his honesty and courage. Singer Chinmayi and cricketer Varun Chakravarthy defended the young contestant, urging netizens to show empathy. They reminded audiences that children are still learning to manage emotions and handle public scrutiny.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 airs on Sony Entertainment Television every Monday to Friday at 9 PM and is also available for streaming on SonyLIV.

First published on: Oct 24, 2025 9:55 PM IST
‘I Promise to Be…’ Ishit Bhatt, 10-Year-Old KBC Contestant, Apologizes For His Behaviour Towards Amitabh Bachchan On KBC 17

QUICK LINKS