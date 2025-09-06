‘It’s F***ing Liberating,’ Charlie Sheen Reveals How He Felt During Sexual Encounters With Men While He Was On Drugs

Charlie Sheen isn’t dodging his past anymore. He’s laying it all out there, messy, raw, whatever you want to call it, in his new memoir, The Book of Sheen, and the Netflix documentary, aka Charlie Sheen. And yes, he gets into the stuff he never used to talk about: his sexual experiences with men.

He puts it pretty plainly: after years of only being with women, he decided to try something different. “I flipped the menu over,” he says, with his usual bluntness. There’s no hiding or pretending now. “I’m not going to run from my past, or let it own me,” he told PEOPLE magazine in an interview.

Charlie Sheen Opens Up About Sex with Men, Addiction, and HIV

When the documentary interviewer asks what it’s like to finally talk about having sex with men, he doesn’t sugarcoat it: “Liberating. It’s f***ing liberating… just talk about stuff. It’s not like a train came through the side of the restaurant. A f***ing piano didn’t fall out of the sky. Nobody ran in and shot me.”

And yeah, a lot of this stuff happened when he was deep in addiction. Crack, specifically. That’s where it started, he says. “That’s where it was born, or sparked. And in whatever chunks of time that I was off the pipe, trying to navigate that, trying to come to terms with it ‘Where did that come from?… Why did that happen?’ and then just finally being like, ‘So what?’ So what? Some of it was weird. A lot of it was f***ng fun, and life goes on.”

During those chaotic, drug-fueled years, Sheen contracted HIV. He tried to keep it private, but some people he hooked up with found his meds, snapped photos, and started blackmailing him. He paid for their silence at first, but eventually just came clean on the Today show in 2015. “I do know for a fact that I never passed it on,” he says.

Charlie Sheen’s Journey Through Addiction

Charlie Sheen just wants to tell the full, unfiltered truth. No sugarcoating, no dodging. “The stories I can remember anyway,” he jokes. He’s spent the last eight years since getting sober trying to make amends for the damage he caused, but he doesn’t want to come off as a victim. “It takes two to tango,” he says.

Still, he does admit that some things, like that wild 20-city speaking tour after his “tiger blood” interview, were mistakes. “That tour didn’t have to happen,” he says. “I’m not a victim, but somebody should have tapped out for me and said, ‘This is a bad idea.’ I’ve combed through all the mental health manuals, and I’ve never found ‘exploitation’ as a good treatment protocol.”

These days, Sheen’s life is a whole lot quieter. He’s been single for years, after two messy divorces from Denise Richards and Brooke Mueller.

His daughters moved in for a while, then moved out, and the boys moved in. “My romantic life is as uneventful as it possibly could be, and it’s been that way for a long time,” he says. “It wasn’t even by choice, but the girls moved in, and then when they moved out, the boys moved in, and there wasn’t enough room in the car.

Plus, I spent so much time and energy chasing that for so long. I had to get to a place where I could be alone, but not lonely.

