Taylor Swift Was Supposed To Attend Chief’s Game In Brasil But Why Did The Singer Skip Her Fiance’s Match?

The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers are set to kick off Week 1 tonight in São Paulo, Brazil—a rare international debut that’s drawn plenty of attention.

Chiefs vs Chargers in São Paulo

Both franchises are used to star power in their stands, but the real buzz this time? All eyes are on whether Taylor Swift will make an appearance.

There’s been a swirl of rumours online about Swift showing up, but as of now, no confirmation. She’s fresh off her engagement to Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and has been a regular fixture at Kansas City games lately, almost a mascot in her own right.

If she does show up tonight, it’d be the first time she and Kelce go public together since the engagement news broke last month.

As game time approaches, the suspense isn’t just about the football. Fans are glued to social media, waiting to see if Swift steps out at Corinthians Arena.

A Taylor Swift no aeroporto, meu Deus do céu é real a mulher tá mesmo no Brasil pic.twitter.com/73JeJx8QoL — Emi ᶜʳᶠ (@crfcomments) September 5, 2025

americans: taylor swift is ruining football meanwhile in brazil: pic.twitter.com/umzg5xUryA — Zain (@cowboylikezain) September 5, 2025

Taylor Swift Skips Chiefs vs Chargers Game in Brazil

For the Chiefs, tonight doesn’t just mark the start of another Super Bowl run it’s also a spotlight moment for Kelce, who’s used to the attention but admits things have shifted.

“I love when the lights are bright,” Kelce said before the game. “Ever since I’ve been dating Taylor, life’s been fun. It’s been exciting. There’s a lot more attention, but I’m just living it up.”

Last season, Swift was a near-constant presence, even popping up at the Super Bowl in New Orleans. But tonight, she’s not in Brazil. Sources say it’s not a shock—none of the other players’ partners made the trip either, and it’s a quick turnaround with little time for families to gather. Security concerns likely played a part, too. For context, Swift only showed up for home games last year.

Incidentally, Swift has her own history with Brazil. At the end of 2023, she wrapped up her Eras Tour with six sold-out shows in Rio and São Paulo. She called those concerts a dream come true, thanking fans and her tour crew for making each night unforgettable.

So, for now, Swift’s not in the stadium, but her presence is still felt. Chiefs fans and Swifties alike will be watching closely, just in case she surprises everyone before kickoff.

ALSO READ: Tom Holland Gives A Rare Tip On How To Deal With ADHD And Dyslexia: ‘When Someone Gives Me A Blank Canvas…’