LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Tom Holland Gives A Rare Tip On How To Deal With ADHD And Dyslexia: ‘When Someone Gives Me A Blank Canvas…’

Tom Holland Gives A Rare Tip On How To Deal With ADHD And Dyslexia: ‘When Someone Gives Me A Blank Canvas…’

Tom Holland has openly discussed living with dyslexia and ADHD since childhood. From struggling with reading and spelling to finding strength in creativity, the Spider-Man star shares advice on perseverance, preparation, and embracing challenges while pursuing dreams.

Tom Holland (Pic Credit: Instagram)
Tom Holland (Pic Credit: Instagram)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: September 6, 2025 09:15:52 IST

Tom Holland has always been open about the challenges he faces with dyslexia and ADHD. He didn’t just drop this info to fish for sympathy or anything; he’s genuinely talked about how tough it can get, especially in a job like acting, where there’s a lot of reading, memorising, and pretending to be someone you’re not.

Tom Holland Opens Up About Dyslexia and ADHD

He once said that when someone hands him a script that’s basically a blank slate, it can feel kind of overwhelming. Like, where do you even start? He’s not the type to sugarcoat it: developing a character isn’t always a walk in the park, especially when your brain isn’t wired the “typical” way.

Tom’s had dyslexia since he was a kid, diagnosed at seven, actually. It’s mostly the spelling that trips him up. Reading’s tough enough, but spelling?

“I have ADHD and I’m dyslexic, and I find sometimes when someone gives me a blank canvas that it can be slightly intimidating,” said Tom Holland, adding, “Sometimes you are met with those challenges when developing a character,” as reported by E! News. 

The Spider-Man star continued, “Any way that you can, as a young person or as an adult, interact with something that forces you to be creative and forces you to think outside the box and make changes. I think that the more we do that sort of stuff, the better.” 

And even though he worked his tail off in school, he didn’t always get top marks. His parents, Dominic and Nikki, were always in his corner, though. They didn’t care about grades as long as he was giving it his all.

He’s big on creativity as a way to deal with those moments when things get hard, anything that forces you to think differently or step outside your usual routine.

How Tom Holland Turned Dyslexia and ADHD Challenges Into Strength

That’s been his saving grace, really. He encourages others, kids, adults, and anyone to throw themselves into activities that challenge their imagination. 

His advice? Don’t rush. Seriously, give yourself the time you need to get things done. The more you prepare, the more you can handle, and the more you’ll actually achieve stuff that matters. It’s not about being perfect, it’s about keeping at it, even when your brain tries to trip you up. 

ALSO READ: Angelina Jolie debuts blonde bob look during shoot of ‘Anxious People’

Tags: ADHdyslexiaSpider-Mantom holland

RELATED News

TV actor Aashish Kapoor undergoes potency test at AIIMS in alleged rape case: Delhi Police
Vikram Bhatt's mother Varsha Bhatt dies at 85
Rashmika Mandanna Drops A CLEVER Hint Which Might Finally Prove She Is Engaged Amid Romance Rumours With Vijay Deverakonda
'Dhamaal 4' shoot wraps up, film to release on Eid 2026
Bigg Boss 19: Who Are Tanya Mittal’s Parents? Spiritual Influencer’s Family In Shock For This Reason

LATEST NEWS

Pakistan: Floods force suspension of train operations on five sections in Punjab
Anti-Sikh riots case: Delhi court allows Sajjan Kumar's plea, directs media houses to file certified copies of news reports
Meet Deepesh Kumari: Pakoda Seller’s Daughter Who Achieved Her IAS Dream Against All Odds
"PM Modi responded in best diplomatic fashion to Trump's remarks": Former diplomat KP Fabian
Pakistan Pulls Out of ICC Women’s World Cup Opening Show in India: Reasons Revealed
Donald Trump To Attend US Open 2025 Final?
National Herald money laundering case: ED files documents of complaint and ECIR, court asks to supply copies to proposed accused
This Country Is Offering Permanent Residency For Under Rs 27000, Indians Can Also Apply, Here’s How
Tshering Wangchuk Sherpa appointed as next Ambassador of India to Vietnam
Donald Tump And Mark Zuckerberg’s Awkward Exchange Caught On Hot Mic, Here’s The Hillarious Confession
Tom Holland Gives A Rare Tip On How To Deal With ADHD And Dyslexia: ‘When Someone Gives Me A Blank Canvas…’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Tom Holland Gives A Rare Tip On How To Deal With ADHD And Dyslexia: ‘When Someone Gives Me A Blank Canvas…’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Tom Holland Gives A Rare Tip On How To Deal With ADHD And Dyslexia: ‘When Someone Gives Me A Blank Canvas…’
Tom Holland Gives A Rare Tip On How To Deal With ADHD And Dyslexia: ‘When Someone Gives Me A Blank Canvas…’
Tom Holland Gives A Rare Tip On How To Deal With ADHD And Dyslexia: ‘When Someone Gives Me A Blank Canvas…’
Tom Holland Gives A Rare Tip On How To Deal With ADHD And Dyslexia: ‘When Someone Gives Me A Blank Canvas…’

QUICK LINKS