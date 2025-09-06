Tom Holland Gives A Rare Tip On How To Deal With ADHD And Dyslexia: ‘When Someone Gives Me A Blank Canvas…’

Tom Holland has always been open about the challenges he faces with dyslexia and ADHD. He didn’t just drop this info to fish for sympathy or anything; he’s genuinely talked about how tough it can get, especially in a job like acting, where there’s a lot of reading, memorising, and pretending to be someone you’re not.

Tom Holland Opens Up About Dyslexia and ADHD

He once said that when someone hands him a script that’s basically a blank slate, it can feel kind of overwhelming. Like, where do you even start? He’s not the type to sugarcoat it: developing a character isn’t always a walk in the park, especially when your brain isn’t wired the “typical” way.

Tom’s had dyslexia since he was a kid, diagnosed at seven, actually. It’s mostly the spelling that trips him up. Reading’s tough enough, but spelling?

“I have ADHD and I’m dyslexic, and I find sometimes when someone gives me a blank canvas that it can be slightly intimidating,” said Tom Holland, adding, “Sometimes you are met with those challenges when developing a character,” as reported by E! News.

The Spider-Man star continued, “Any way that you can, as a young person or as an adult, interact with something that forces you to be creative and forces you to think outside the box and make changes. I think that the more we do that sort of stuff, the better.”

And even though he worked his tail off in school, he didn’t always get top marks. His parents, Dominic and Nikki, were always in his corner, though. They didn’t care about grades as long as he was giving it his all.

He’s big on creativity as a way to deal with those moments when things get hard, anything that forces you to think differently or step outside your usual routine.

How Tom Holland Turned Dyslexia and ADHD Challenges Into Strength

That’s been his saving grace, really. He encourages others, kids, adults, and anyone to throw themselves into activities that challenge their imagination.

His advice? Don’t rush. Seriously, give yourself the time you need to get things done. The more you prepare, the more you can handle, and the more you’ll actually achieve stuff that matters. It’s not about being perfect, it’s about keeping at it, even when your brain tries to trip you up.

ALSO READ: Angelina Jolie debuts blonde bob look during shoot of ‘Anxious People’