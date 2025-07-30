Home > Entertainment > Jaehan, Xen, Jehyun, Yechan: OX:N’s Hints At India Tour, ‘Indian K-pop fans are so supportive’

Jaehan, Xen, Jehyun, Yechan: OX:N’s Hints At India Tour, ‘Indian K-pop fans are so supportive’

OX:N, OMEGA X’s subunit, dropped their retro EP N on June 20, 2025, blending Y2K pop and funky vibes. With hits like “YOU” and “SUIT & TIE,” they’re eyeing an India tour, thrilling FOR X fans. Jaehan, Xen, Jehyun, and Yechan promise electrifying shows and endless musical evolution.

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: July 30, 2025 13:10:00 IST

OMEGA X’s dynamic subunit OX:N, Jaehan, Xen, Jehyun, and Yechan has set hearts racing with their retro-themed EP N, released on June 20, 2025. In an exclusive chat, the quartet shared their love for Indian K-pop fans and teased exciting plans for a potential India visit, igniting anticipation among their devoted FOR X fandom.

OMEGA X’s Retro Vibes and Y2K Nostalgia

OX:N’s N is a love letter to retro aesthetics, blending Y2K pop with funky millennial sounds. The title track “YOU” channels pure devotion with groovy beats, while “SUIT & TIE” exudes Peaky Blinders-inspired swagger. Xen, who composed the heartfelt “LET ME IN,” revealed, “We wanted to show a mature, artistic side.” Jaehan’s soulful “CAUSE OF YOU” doubles as a tribute to fans, with its rock-infused energy capturing raw emotion. The EP’s diverse tracks, from the mythical “ORPHEUS” to upbeat anthems, showcase OX:N’s versatility, leaving Indian fans buzzing over this fresh sonic adventure.

India on the Horizon for OMEGA X

The quartet’s eyes light up when discussing Indian fans. “Indian K-pop fans are so supportive and passionate,” Yechan gushed, hinting at a possible tour stop in India. With plans for a global tour brewing, OX:N is eager to connect with FOR X in cities like Mumbai or Delhi, promising electrifying performances. Jaehan added, “Your love fuels us. We can’t wait to meet you!” This nod to India has sparked frenzy on social media, with fans already planning fan chants and lightstick waves for the dream visit.

A Subunit with Infinite Possibilities

OX:N, named to symbolize the four members and infinite potential, bridges OMEGA X’s past and future. With some members in military service, the subunit keeps the group’s spirit alive. “We carry the responsibility to shine for all 11 members,” Jaehan said. Xen teased future explorations in house and techno, ensuring OX:N’s evolution will keep Indian fans hooked.

Tags: kpopkpop fansSouth Korean Boy Band

