LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Freestyle Chess Grand Slam India vs Pakistan Match business in India Freestyle Chess Grand Slam India vs Pakistan Match business in India Freestyle Chess Grand Slam India vs Pakistan Match business in India Freestyle Chess Grand Slam India vs Pakistan Match business in India
Live TV
TRENDING |
Freestyle Chess Grand Slam India vs Pakistan Match business in India Freestyle Chess Grand Slam India vs Pakistan Match business in India Freestyle Chess Grand Slam India vs Pakistan Match business in India Freestyle Chess Grand Slam India vs Pakistan Match business in India
Home > Entertainment > James Gunn Reveals How Henry Cavill Reacted When Informed About Being Dropped From DC As Superman: It Was Unfair To Him

James Gunn Reveals How Henry Cavill Reacted When Informed About Being Dropped From DC As Superman: It Was Unfair To Him

James Gunn revealed how he spoke to Henry Cavill about stepping away from Superman as DC Studios rebooted the franchise with David Corenswet. Calling Cavill a “gentleman” during the transition, Gunn hinted at Cavill’s possible return to future DCU projects. Superman (2025) has earned rave reviews.

James Gunn and Henry Cavill
James Gunn and Henry Cavill

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: July 20, 2025 19:18:53 IST

Following the success of ‘Superman’, director James Gunn opened up on how he convinced Henry Cavill to sit out from the ‘Superman’ film franchise ahead of casting David Cornswet in the latest DC Studios’ superhero project.

During a recent appearance on the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast, as quoted by Variety, the “Superman” director explained that as his deal to take over DC Studios was finalised, it was announced that Cavill would reprise his role as the Man of Steel.

However, according to Gunn, it was already decided that he would helm a new ‘Superman’ film with a new actor, which created an “unfair” situation for Cavill.

“The day our [DC] deal closed, all of a sudden, they were announcing that Henry was back. And I’m like, ‘What is going on?’ We know what the plan is. The plan was to come in and do ‘Superman.’ So it was really unfair to him and a total bummer,” said Gunn as quoted by Variety.

Gunn added that the miscommunication was due to a sector of the studio trying to “force” their own vision of DC, which was “never part of the equation.” To solve the misunderstanding, the director decided to disclose the truth to Henry Cavill by talking to him.

“So, that was really unfortunate. Peter and I [thought] the right thing to do was to sit down with [Cavill] and talk to him. And we sat down and we talked to him. He was an absolute gentleman, a great guy about it.

He said, ‘The only thing I ask is that I’m able to reveal it myself as opposed to it coming from you guys,'” said James Gunn as quoted by Variety.

Gunn also hinted at the possibility of casting Henry Cavill in future DCU movies.

While Cavill starred as the Man of Steel across three DC films from 2013 to 2017, David Corenswet took over the role for Gunn’s DCU debut feature ‘Superman,’ which released July 11.

Other cast members for that film include Nicholas Hoult (Lex Luthor), Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane), Skyler Gisondo (Jimmy Olsen), Anthony Carrigan (Metamorpho), Edi Gathegi (Mister Terrific), Nathan Fillion (Guy Gardner) and Isabela Merced (Hawkgirl).

The film has garnered positive reviews from critics and viewers alike.  

(With inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: Gwyneth Paltrow Once Called Brad Pitt Dumber Than A Sack Of S**t After He Got Married To Jennifer Aniston: ‘He Has Terrible Taste In Women’

Tags: Henry Cavilljames gunnlatest hollywood newsSuperman

More News

Mariah Carey-Style Shade at Blake Lively From Judge During Justin Baldoni Lawsuit
James Gunn Reveals How Henry Cavill Reacted When Informed About Being Dropped From DC As Superman: It Was Unfair To Him
Calm Returns to Syria’s Sweida as Damascus Says Truce Holding – What We Know
Why Did Taylor Russell Exit Michael B. Jordan’s Directorial? The Thomas Crown Affair Makers Planning To Recast
PWD Minister Inspects Delhi’s Aging Water Infrastructure: ‘Delhi’s Face Will Change in One Year,’ Singh Promises
New Report Claims Shah Rukh Khan Was Not Injured On The Set Of KING- Here’s Why He Flew To The US
Israel Orders Central Gaza Evacuations as Ceasefire Talks With Hamas Stall
NEET PG 2025: Exam-City Intimation Slip on July 21, Admit Card By July 31
PM Modi To Embark On Four-Day Visit To UK, Maldives From July 23: MEA
Tim Tszyu at a Crossroads After Brutal Rematch Loss to Sebastian Fundora
James Gunn Reveals How Henry Cavill Reacted When Informed About Being Dropped From DC As Superman: It Was Unfair To Him

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

James Gunn Reveals How Henry Cavill Reacted When Informed About Being Dropped From DC As Superman: It Was Unfair To Him

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

James Gunn Reveals How Henry Cavill Reacted When Informed About Being Dropped From DC As Superman: It Was Unfair To Him
James Gunn Reveals How Henry Cavill Reacted When Informed About Being Dropped From DC As Superman: It Was Unfair To Him
James Gunn Reveals How Henry Cavill Reacted When Informed About Being Dropped From DC As Superman: It Was Unfair To Him
James Gunn Reveals How Henry Cavill Reacted When Informed About Being Dropped From DC As Superman: It Was Unfair To Him

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?