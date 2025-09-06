LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil Andrew Cabot donald trump china itr blood moon 2025 celebrity news Brazil
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Jamie Lee Curtis recalls one celebrity she ever asked for autograph

Jamie Lee Curtis recalls one celebrity she ever asked for autograph

Check out Mira Kapoor's sweet birthday wish for son Zain
Check out Mira Kapoor's sweet birthday wish for son Zain

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 6, 2025 23:08:08 IST

Washington, DC [US], September 6 (ANI): Actor and film producer Jamie Lee Curtis opened up about the only celebrity she ever asked for an autograph.

Jamie shared the only celebrity she ever asked for an autograph was Jaleel White. Curtis revealed that she still has the autograph in her daughter’s scrapbook, reported People.

“Urkel,” she said, referring to Jaleel White’s iconic Family Matters character Steve Urkel. “I was with my child,” as quoted by People.

“I have it in her scrapbook,” Curtis revealed.

Jaleel White played Steve Urkel on “Family Matters” from 1989 to 1998.

She recently appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Curtis, who has two daughters, Annie and Ruby, then explains her Urkel encounter, “I was with my child. And they wanted the autograph.”

Colbert admits to her that it was a nice thing to have done for her kid, to which she responds, “I’m a nice mom,” according to People.

The couple adopted their oldest daughter, 38-year-old Annie Guest, in 1986 when she was a newborn.

“We were awakened in the middle of the night with the phone call announcing that she was born,” Curtis said in 1991, according to People.

Their second daughter is Ruby Guest, now 29, whom they adopted in 1994. Curtis later described herself as “a grateful student” who is “learning a lot from Ruby.”

In an episode of Morning Joe in August 2023, the Halloween alum gushed over motherhood and supporting Ruby through her journey.

“This life is about love,” Curtis said. “Being a parent is about love, and I love Ruby. Love her. People have said, ‘You’re so great to accept her love.’ What are you talking about? This is my daughter, this human being has come to me and said, ‘This is who I am.’ And my job is to say, ‘Welcome home’,” reported People. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: ani-16ani-newsasian-news-internationalBollywood newsbreaking-newsbusiness newscurrent-newsentertainment newsindia newsindia-latest-newslatest newslive-newsnational-newsnews-headlinesnews-in-indianews-sitenews-websiteonline-newspolitical-newssports newsTop NewsWorld news

RELATED News

Jonathan Bailey announces break from acting
Charlie Sheen says he is open to relationship again, says "Probably not marriage, though"
"I feel media has a role to play…": Former IPS officer Amod Kanth recalls efforts for justice in Jessica Lal murder case
Kristin Cabot Files For Divorce After Coldplay Kiss-Cam Scandal But The Real Shock Lies In Andrew Cabot’s Past
"Exciting stuff coming up:" R Madhavan teams up with MS Dhoni

LATEST NEWS

UP govt issues updated guidelines to manage stray dog population and ensure safe feeding practices in urban areas
Tamil Nadu CM Stalin interacts with Indian-origin students in London
Lunar Eclipse 2025: NASA Reveals Why September’s Blood Moon Is Unlike Anything You’ve Seen?
INS Kadmatt leads mobile fleet review at Papua New Guinea's 50th Independence Day
Indra Jatra: Nepal's living deities start five-day tour of city signaling arriving festive season
Why US Arrested Hundreds of South Korean Workers? What Really Happened – Know the Inside Story!
Delhi court grants injunction in Adani defamation case against journalists and websites
"We are deeply concerned over arrest of our nationals": South Korean FM amid crackdown by US immigration authorities
Daily Horoscope for September 07, 2025: This Zodiac Sign Focus On Internal Growth
"Protecting India's interests is PM Modi's top priority": Union Minister Shekhawat on Trump's appreciative remark on India-US ties
Jamie Lee Curtis recalls one celebrity she ever asked for autograph

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Jamie Lee Curtis recalls one celebrity she ever asked for autograph

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Jamie Lee Curtis recalls one celebrity she ever asked for autograph
Jamie Lee Curtis recalls one celebrity she ever asked for autograph
Jamie Lee Curtis recalls one celebrity she ever asked for autograph
Jamie Lee Curtis recalls one celebrity she ever asked for autograph

QUICK LINKS