Jamie Lee Curtis recalls one celebrity she ever asked for autograph

Actor and film producer Jamie Lee Curtis opened up about the only celebrity she ever asked for an autograph.

Jamie shared the only celebrity she ever asked for an autograph was Jaleel White. Curtis revealed that she still has the autograph in her daughter’s scrapbook, reported People.

“Urkel,” she said, referring to Jaleel White’s iconic Family Matters character Steve Urkel. “I was with my child,” as quoted by People.

“I have it in her scrapbook,” Curtis revealed.

Jaleel White played Steve Urkel on “Family Matters” from 1989 to 1998.

She recently appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Curtis, who has two daughters, Annie and Ruby, then explains her Urkel encounter, “I was with my child. And they wanted the autograph.”

Colbert admits to her that it was a nice thing to have done for her kid, to which she responds, “I’m a nice mom,” according to People.

The couple adopted their oldest daughter, 38-year-old Annie Guest, in 1986 when she was a newborn.

“We were awakened in the middle of the night with the phone call announcing that she was born,” Curtis said in 1991, according to People.

Their second daughter is Ruby Guest, now 29, whom they adopted in 1994. Curtis later described herself as “a grateful student” who is “learning a lot from Ruby.”

In an episode of Morning Joe in August 2023, the Halloween alum gushed over motherhood and supporting Ruby through her journey.

“This life is about love,” Curtis said. “Being a parent is about love, and I love Ruby. Love her. People have said, ‘You’re so great to accept her love.’ What are you talking about? This is my daughter, this human being has come to me and said, ‘This is who I am.’ And my job is to say, ‘Welcome home’,” reported People. (ANI)

