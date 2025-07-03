Jannat Zubair’s Big Regret: Why She Didn’t Expose The Real Traitor In Time

Television actress and digital star Jannat Zubair exited the reality show The Traitors, hosted by Karan Johar, after Harsh Gujral and Purav Jha voted her out in the latest episode. The eviction followed Jannat’s discovery that Harsh had been recruited as the new Traitor. Despite her instincts and efforts, she failed to eliminate him before her own elimination. The show, which airs on Prime Video, is nearing its grand finale and continues to captivate audiences with intense drama and strategy among high-profile contestants.

Jannat Expresses Deep Regret Over Missed Opportunity to Eliminate Harsh

Following her eviction, Jannat Zubair spoke to Telly Chakkar, expressing frustration over not being able to oust Harsh Gujral despite sensing his betrayal. “I think mujhe sabse jyada regret us episode ka hai ki main Harsh ko bahar nahi nikal payi… Harsh ek recruited traitor hai,” she said. She emphasized that her suspicions were accurate and documented in the VDs (video diaries) from that night, yet circumstances didn’t allow her to act in time. Her elimination took place the same night she had planned to confront Harsh at the breakfast table.

“No Happiness Can Erase That Regret,” Says Jannat After Elimination

Jannat shared that her biggest regret would always remain missing the chance to expose Harsh. “Mai itna chahti thi ki mujhe bus subh breakfast table pe jana hai aur Harsh ko nikalna hai… ussi raat ko Harsh ne mera murder kar diya tha,” she stated. The actress called this a lasting regret, one that no joy could ever erase. Her elimination, occurring right after she identified Harsh as a traitor, left her with a sense of unfinished business on the show.

Jannat Pens Emotional Note After Exit: “Loyalty Cost Me the Game”

After her exit, Jannat took to Instagram to reflect on her experience in The Traitors. Calling the journey “unforgettable,” she wrote, “Grateful for every moment, every connection, and everything I’ve learnt. Sometimes loyalty costs you the game, but I wouldn’t have played it any other way.” She signed off with a heartfelt nod to her team, tagging her post with #TeamInnocent. Her post captured the emotional weight of her departure and the personal growth she experienced during the show.

