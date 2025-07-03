Kamal Haasan’s ‘Thug Life’ Now Streaming On Netflix After Flop Theatrical Run

After lots anticipation and an iconic collaboration, Kamal Haasan and director Mani Ratnam’s film Thug Life has quietly observed its way to Netflix, following a disappointing run in theatres. Released on June 5, the movie become expected to be a cinematic milestone, reuniting two legends after nearly decades. However, the fact became out to be a long way from expectations.

Despite a large promotional campaign and a celeb-studded solid, Thug Life did not strike a chord with the audience. Now, the movie has all started streaming on Netflix from July three, supplying viewers any other chance to revel in the story — this time from the comfort in their houses.

Streaming Now on Netflix in Five Languages

Thug Life is now to be had on Netflix in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada. This OTT launch comes as a comfort for enthusiasts who missed it in theatres or have been cast off through the negative opinions. The makers are hopeful that the film will find a new target audience and appreciation on virtual platforms.

Box Office Crash Despite ₹200 Crore Budget

The movie changed into made on a stunning finances of ₹200 crore, however it struggled to recover its investment. Domestically, Thug Life should only earn ₹48 crore, and its global profits stood at ₹97.25 crore — much less than half of of its production price. This shortfall has marked it as a commercial failure no matter the involvement of celebrated names from Indian cinema.

A Story of Loyalty and Betrayal in the Underworld

The plot of Thug Life is about within the darkish underbelly of crime and energy. Kamal Haasan plays Shakthivel, a feared underworld don who raises an orphan named Amaran. As the kid grows, tensions brew, and Amaran finally betrays his mentor, turning the film into a tale of revenge, ambition, and broken loyalties.

The excessive drama and complex emotions are supported via a skilled forged which include Trisha, Abhirami, Joju George, and Ashok Selvan. Their performances, at the side of A.R. Rahman’s track, have been some of the highlights praised through lovers, even though the film’s pacing and screenplay received criticism.

The Language Controversy and Audience Reaction

Before its launch, Thug Life was already in the information for the wrong reasons. The film got entangled in a Kannada-Telugu language controversy that may have affected its reception in the South Indian market. Unfortunately, the movie couldn’t get better after its launch and did not live as much as the sky-excessive expectations.

Despite its setbacks, some fanatics consider Thug Life merits a 2nd viewing specifically for Kamal Haasan’s nuanced overall performance and Mani Ratnam’s signature route style. The Netflix release now gives that opportunity.

Will OTT Success Redeem Thug Life?

Only time will tell if Thug Life will gain recognition through its OTT release. In the contemporary virtual generation, several films that underperform in theatres have located appreciation in a while streaming systems. The crew in the back of Thug Life is truely hoping this can be one such case.

So, in case you neglected it in theatres or need to revisit the film with fresh eyes, Thug Life is now streaming on Netflix.

