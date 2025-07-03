Ravi Dubey: Who Is Ravi Dubey? From TV Serials To Playing Lakshman In ‘Ramayana’ With Ranbir Kapoor

Ravie Dubey, a beloved TV actor and host, has been cast as Lakshman in the upcoming epic Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, co-starring stars like Ranbir Kapoor (Ram) and Sai Pallavi (Sita). Fresh off the viral glimpse of Ranbir embracing him on set, Dubey’s leap is captivating fans and insiders alike.

Star-Studded Cast & First Tease on July 3

With Ranbir Kapoor stepping into Ram’s sandals, Yash poised as Ravan, and Sunny Deol transforming into Hanuman, Ramayana promises grand scale. Expectations are high for July 3’s first glimpse, expected to reveal official looks of Ram and Ravan—and possibly Dubey’s Lakshman.

Who Is Ravie Dubey?

Born December 23, 1983, in Gorakhpur, Dubey moved to Delhi and then earned a Telecom Engineering degree at Mumbai’s Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Technology, before venturing into modelling. He appeared in over 40 brands while still in college—setting the foundation for a showbiz journey.

From DD Soap to Breakthrough in Jamai Raja

Dubey debuted with Stree Teri Kahani (2006) on DD National, produced by Dilip Kumar and Saira Bano. Early roles included Yahan Ke Hum Sikandar, Ranbir Rano, 12/24 Karol Bagh, and Saas Bina Sasural. His turning point came in 2014 with Jamai Raja, making him a household favourite.

Reality Fame and Hosting Portfolio

Demonstrating versatility, Dubey appeared in Comedy Circus, Kahani Comedy Circus Ki, Nach Baliye 5, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, and Lip Sync Battle. He also hosted India’s Dancing Superstar, Fashion Ka Jalwa, Sabse Smart Kaun, and Sa Re Ga Ma Little Champs, showcasing his engaging presence.

Personal Life: Love, Family, and Film Production

Dubey’s personal journey is as fascinating as his professional one he proposed to co-contestant Sargun Mehta live on Nach Baliye 5 in 2013, and they married the same year. In 2019, they launched Dreamiyata Entertainment, producing Punjabi films, albums, and singles, marking their creative partnership.

Film Debut and Critical Acclaim

Dubey’s acting roots extend into film with a cameo in You Are My Jaan (2011) directed by Arun Govil. His acclaimed role in the 2021 film Matsya Kand, alongside Piyush Mishra and Ravi Kishan, earned praise. He’s also featured in web series and the song “Ve Haaniya.”

Seizing the Lakshman Role

Playing Lakshman in Ramayana is a milestone for Dubey sharing screen space with A-listers and mythological grandeur under Tiwari’s direction. The role could be a significant turning point, significantly elevating his career from acclaimed TV and web actor to Bollywood name.

Dubey’s viral hug with Ranbir and the July 3 reveal has already ignited fan excitement. With his engineering background, extensive TV presence, and production know-how, the actor is poised to shine in this film.

