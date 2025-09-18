Japanese boy band 'JO1' to visit India for first time
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 18, 2025 15:41:06 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 18 (ANI): JO1, a Japanese boy band known for their chart-topping hits, dynamic performances, and growing global fan base, is set to visit India.

The group is composed of eleven members: Issei Mamehara, Ren Kawashiri, Takumi Kawanishi, Shosei Ohira, Shion Tsurubo, Ruki Shiroiwa, Keigo Sato, Syoya Kimata, Junki Kono, Sukai Kinjo, and Sho Yonashiro.

During this short but exciting visit, Mame and Shosei, two of JO1’s most beloved members, will represent the group in the city and are set to experience Mumbai’s vibrant culture and energy.

While in the city, the members are scheduled to meet with key personalities from the entertainment and cultural sectors, reinforcing JO1’s role as ambassadors of modern Japanese pop.

They will also take time to experience some of Mumbai’s iconic landmarks, including the Gateway of India and Marine Drive, celebrating the city’s rich heritage.

Formed in 2019, the 11-member global boys group under Lapone Entertainment have smashed a No.1 hit on the music charts with all the CDs that were sold in Japan, as per the press note shared by JO1’s team.

In 2025, they had a world tour going around 6 countries worldwide, while building a devoted global fan base.

In April, earlier this year, they did their biggest concert in Tokyo Dome for the first time with 100,000 people in attendance. They also performed at the Dodger Stadium in LA,

JO1’s visit to India symbolises not only their rising influence in the global music scene but also the cultural bridge between Japan and India. With passionate fans already awaiting their arrival, the group’s presence is expected to create waves across the city and strengthen their bond with Indian audiences.

The dates of the visit have not been disclosed by the team. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

