Jasmine Sandlas Slammed For Pouring Water Onstage, Lip-Syncing ‘Shararat’ Sparks Fake Performance Outrage, Watch Viral Video

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
brahmos Business Akanksha Puri Bhojpuri song hardik pandya Mukesh Ambani Cook f1 Ballistic Missiles Char Dham Yatra 2026 Michael Jackson Biopic Movie ai Andrew Hugg bengaluru girlfriend burning boyfriend asim munir Lyrid Meteor Shower hamas brahmos Business Akanksha Puri Bhojpuri song hardik pandya Mukesh Ambani Cook f1 Ballistic Missiles Char Dham Yatra 2026 Michael Jackson Biopic Movie ai Andrew Hugg bengaluru girlfriend burning boyfriend asim munir Lyrid Meteor Shower hamas brahmos Business Akanksha Puri Bhojpuri song hardik pandya Mukesh Ambani Cook f1 Ballistic Missiles Char Dham Yatra 2026 Michael Jackson Biopic Movie ai Andrew Hugg bengaluru girlfriend burning boyfriend asim munir Lyrid Meteor Shower hamas brahmos Business Akanksha Puri Bhojpuri song hardik pandya Mukesh Ambani Cook f1 Ballistic Missiles Char Dham Yatra 2026 Michael Jackson Biopic Movie ai Andrew Hugg bengaluru girlfriend burning boyfriend asim munir Lyrid Meteor Shower hamas
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
brahmos Business Akanksha Puri Bhojpuri song hardik pandya Mukesh Ambani Cook f1 Ballistic Missiles Char Dham Yatra 2026 Michael Jackson Biopic Movie ai Andrew Hugg bengaluru girlfriend burning boyfriend asim munir Lyrid Meteor Shower hamas brahmos Business Akanksha Puri Bhojpuri song hardik pandya Mukesh Ambani Cook f1 Ballistic Missiles Char Dham Yatra 2026 Michael Jackson Biopic Movie ai Andrew Hugg bengaluru girlfriend burning boyfriend asim munir Lyrid Meteor Shower hamas brahmos Business Akanksha Puri Bhojpuri song hardik pandya Mukesh Ambani Cook f1 Ballistic Missiles Char Dham Yatra 2026 Michael Jackson Biopic Movie ai Andrew Hugg bengaluru girlfriend burning boyfriend asim munir Lyrid Meteor Shower hamas brahmos Business Akanksha Puri Bhojpuri song hardik pandya Mukesh Ambani Cook f1 Ballistic Missiles Char Dham Yatra 2026 Michael Jackson Biopic Movie ai Andrew Hugg bengaluru girlfriend burning boyfriend asim munir Lyrid Meteor Shower hamas
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Jasmine Sandlas Slammed For Pouring Water Onstage, Lip-Syncing ‘Shararat’ Sparks Fake Performance Outrage, Watch Viral Video

Jasmine Sandlas Slammed For Pouring Water Onstage, Lip-Syncing ‘Shararat’ Sparks Fake Performance Outrage, Watch Viral Video

Jasmine Sandlas’ Ahmedabad concert went viral after her water-pouring act and alleged lip-sync during “Shararat.” While critics called it a fake performance, supporters praised the high-energy show, igniting a wider debate on authenticity versus spectacle in modern live concerts.

Jasmine Sandlas Slammed For Pouring Water Onstage
Jasmine Sandlas Slammed For Pouring Water Onstage

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: April 22, 2026 12:24:35 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Jasmine Sandlas Slammed For Pouring Water Onstage, Lip-Syncing ‘Shararat’ Sparks Fake Performance Outrage, Watch Viral Video

Jasmine Sandlas’ recent performance in Ahmedabad created a dispute about the boundary that separates energetic performance from genuine musical presentation. The “Gulabi Pagg” singer achieved mainstream success through her work in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar but became the focus of a social media controversy when a video from her April 19 performance became popular. Sandlas performed “Shararat” while wearing a traditional lehenga choli, but the show created problems for some viewers who saw her throw water during the performance. The audience could see the performers’ physical movement throughout the show, yet people with sharp eyes started to focus on the sound elements instead of visual elements.

Lip-Sync Controversy Sparks Debate Over Live Performance Ethics

The internet began to accuse the performer of lip-syncing when the microphone was lowered and the singer maintained perfect pitch throughout the performance. This incident triggered a serious discussion about the ethical standards that should govern “live” shows today.



Viral Stage Antics vs. Vocal Authenticity

The criticism against Sandlas began at the point where theatrical performance elements combined with musical performance elements. The audience probably expected to see the singer perform water pouring as a rockstar rebellion or an intense moment. The smartphone camera showed the gesture, as it did not connect to what people heard at that time. Critics showed that live concert performances lost their authentic appeal when artists stopped singing but the music continued to play.

Fans Slam “Fake Performance” as Authentic Live Singing Expectations Clash With Polished Stage Shows

The online backlash started because people considered the event to be a “fake performance.” The ticket-holder frustration exists because fans who pay for a live concert want to experience authentic human vocal performance, which includes all its natural flaws, instead of receiving studio-quality sound that comes with prearranged dance movements.

Redefining the Modern Concert Experience

The people who watched the event from the front row showed a different truth because skeptics had dismissed it as pure nonsense. The Jasmine Sandlas concert at that point turned into an experience without any connection to her actual singing because her fans wanted to feel the atmosphere and see their favorite artist. The performance defenders contend that contemporary concerts have developed into complete sensory experiences where audience members experience virtual reality through their music. The fans considered Sandlas’s performance of the “Shararat” hook step and her high-energy stage actions to be worth the ticket price.

Industry Split Deepens as Fans Debate Vocal Perfection vs High-Energy Performances

The industry now faces a divide that shows a growing split between two arguments about their performance requirements for singers who must either deliver perfect vocal execution or show their ability to create energetic moments that become popular online. The “lip-syncing” tags maintain their popularity, yet people who experienced the performance in the venue choose to support the show because they believe the actual performance was the most important element.

Also Read: Shefali Bagga Shuts Down Yuzvendra Chahal Link-Up Rumours, Says She Wants A Dream Love Like Virat-Anushka Romance

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Jasmine SandlasJasmine Sandlas lip-sync debateJasmine Sandlas Shararat controversy

RELATED News

One Piece Chapter 1181 Spoilers OUT: Release Date, Leak Timeline, Imu vs Loki Fight and Major Twists Revealed

The Boys Season 5 Episode 4 Release Date In India: When And Where To Watch Emmy Award Winning Drama Series?

Netflix’s New Era Begins in 2026: Duffer Brothers’ ‘Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen’ Tops Global Charts After Stranger Things Ends

Akshay Kumar On Samrat Prithviraj ‘Moustache’ Backlash As Bhooth Bangla Nears Rs 100 Crore: ‘Agar Nahi Acchi Lagi To Sorry’

Bhojpuri Actor-Singer Khesari Lal Yadav And Akanksha Puri New Song ‘Laika Niyan Raja Karas’ Takes The Internet By Storm, On-Screen Romantic Chemistry Goes Viral | WATCH

LATEST NEWS

MPBSE 2nd Board Exam 2026 Registration Last Date Today: Apply Online at mpbse.nic.in, Check Eligibility, Fees and Exam Dates

Taimoor Cruise Missile: Pakistan Tests 600 Km Anti-Ship Weapon – Can It Challenge India’s BrahMos? Check Range, Speed, Capabilities

Boost Your Rideshare Profits with Hassle-Free Car Rentals

IPL 2026: MS Dhoni’s ‘Tu Aaya, Camera Laya’ Banter With Deepak Chahar Goes Viral Ahead of MI vs CSK Clash at Wankhede — WATCH

‘Nation Remembers Victims of Pahalgam Attack’ : Amit Shah

NEET UG 2026 Admit Card Release Soon at neet.nta.nic.in, Check Expected Date, Steps to Download and Exam Day Guidelines

‘A Virgin Brahmin Bride Under 30’: 37-Year-Old Divorced IITian’s Marriage Demands Spark Outrage Online; Matchmaker’s Response Goes Viral | WATCH

Condoms: The Latest Iran War Price Shockwave – Global Condom Boss ‘Karex’ Announces 30% Hike Amid Supply Strain As War Rages On

Why Your Favourite Lifestyle Apps Sometimes Fail Without Warning

Jasmine Sandlas Slammed For Pouring Water Onstage, Lip-Syncing ‘Shararat’ Sparks Fake Performance Outrage, Watch Viral Video

Jasmine Sandlas Slammed For Pouring Water Onstage, Lip-Syncing ‘Shararat’ Sparks Fake Performance Outrage, Watch Viral Video

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Jasmine Sandlas Slammed For Pouring Water Onstage, Lip-Syncing ‘Shararat’ Sparks Fake Performance Outrage, Watch Viral Video

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Jasmine Sandlas Slammed For Pouring Water Onstage, Lip-Syncing ‘Shararat’ Sparks Fake Performance Outrage, Watch Viral Video
Jasmine Sandlas Slammed For Pouring Water Onstage, Lip-Syncing ‘Shararat’ Sparks Fake Performance Outrage, Watch Viral Video
Jasmine Sandlas Slammed For Pouring Water Onstage, Lip-Syncing ‘Shararat’ Sparks Fake Performance Outrage, Watch Viral Video
Jasmine Sandlas Slammed For Pouring Water Onstage, Lip-Syncing ‘Shararat’ Sparks Fake Performance Outrage, Watch Viral Video

QUICK LINKS