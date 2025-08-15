Jason Ralph’s Instagram Like Says What He Won’t, Are The Rachel Brosnahan Rumors True?

Social media is known for making things more complicated and making them blow up without any solid justification and that’s exactly what happened recently with Rachel Brosnahan, her husband Jason Ralph, and her Superman co-star David Corenswet.

Jason Ralph’s Instagram Like Sparks Rumors About Rachel Brosnahan and David Corenswet, But No Affair Confirmed

It all started when Jason liked a comment on Instagram that called him a “cuckold” because of Rachel’s close on-screen chemistry with David. The comment suggested some kind of affair, which, honestly, felt like a harsh and unnecessary thing to do. The photo under the comment was totally unrelated. It was just a quirky picture of a squashed banana from months ago but somehow, that little “like” Jason decided to make after months made the fans think of something more.

People took Jason’s like on the comment in all sorts of ways. Some thought maybe he was acknowledging the joke with a bit of humor or sarcasm. Others found it strange or uncomfortable that he engaged with a negative comment at all. But Jason hasn’t said anything to clarify what he really meant, and soon after, the comments on the post were turned off, probably just wanting to avoid the flood of opinions.

Rachel Brosnahan, David Corenswet Rumors Intensify After Jason Ralph’s Social Media Reaction

For both Rachel and David, the rumors are something new in the industry, it’s been around for a long time and for all the couples who have proven to have a great on screen chemistry. Fans noticed a moment after filming where the actors kept up an intimate gesture for a bit longer, and suddenly gossip started swirling. But honestly, strong chemistry is what makes acting work. It doesn’t mean anything beyond that.

So, despite all the noise, there’s no real evidence that Rachel and David are anything more than co-stars doing their job. Jason’s Instagram “like” seems more like a small, personal reaction caught up in the whirlwind of online conversations.

At the end of the day, social media can make mountains out of molehills. Sometimes a “like” is just a “like,” not a scandal waiting to happen.

