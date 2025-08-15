LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Jason Ralph’s Instagram Like Says What He Won’t, Are The Rachel Brosnahan Rumors True?

Jason Ralph’s Instagram Like Says What He Won’t, Are The Rachel Brosnahan Rumors True?

Jason Ralph, husband of Rachel Brosnahan, liked a controversial Instagram comment referencing her chemistry with Superman co-star David Corenswet. The gesture sparked affair rumors, but there’s no real evidence behind the claims just fan speculation fueled by social media.

Jason Ralph’s Instagram Like Sparks Rumors About Rachel Brosnahan and David Corenswet
Jason Ralph’s Instagram Like Sparks Rumors About Rachel Brosnahan and David Corenswet

Published By: Reha Vohra
Published: August 15, 2025 11:41:24 IST

Social media is known for making things more complicated and making them blow up without any solid justification and that’s exactly what happened recently with Rachel Brosnahan, her husband Jason Ralph, and her Superman co-star David Corenswet.

Jason Ralph’s Instagram Like Sparks Rumors About Rachel Brosnahan and David Corenswet, But No Affair Confirmed

It all started when Jason liked a comment on Instagram that called him a “cuckold” because of Rachel’s close on-screen chemistry with David. The comment suggested some kind of affair, which, honestly, felt like a harsh and unnecessary thing to do. The photo under the comment was totally unrelated. It was  just a quirky picture of a squashed banana from months ago but somehow, that little “like” Jason decided to make after months made the fans think of something more. 

People took Jason’s like on the comment in all sorts of ways. Some thought maybe he was acknowledging the joke with a bit of humor or sarcasm. Others found it strange or uncomfortable that he engaged with a negative comment at all. But Jason hasn’t said anything to clarify what he really meant, and soon after, the comments on the post were turned off, probably just wanting to avoid the flood of opinions.

Rachel Brosnahan, David Corenswet Rumors Intensify After Jason Ralph’s Social Media Reaction

For both Rachel and David, the rumors are something new in the industry, it’s been around for a long time and for all the couples who have proven to have a great on screen chemistry. Fans noticed a moment after filming where the actors kept up an intimate gesture for a bit longer, and suddenly gossip started swirling. But honestly, strong chemistry is what makes acting work. It doesn’t mean anything beyond that.

So, despite all the noise, there’s no real evidence that Rachel and David are anything more than co-stars doing their job. Jason’s Instagram “like” seems more like a small, personal reaction caught up in the whirlwind of online conversations.

At the end of the day, social media can make mountains out of molehills. Sometimes a “like” is just a “like,” not a scandal waiting to happen. 

Also Read: Meghann Fahy Opens Up: ‘Sirens’ Emmy Nomination Took Her Completely By Surprise

Tags: celebrity rumorsDavid CorenswetJason RalphRachel BrosnahanSuperman movie

RELATED News

Uorfi Javed Defends Mrunal Thakur Over Bipasha Basu Controversy, ‘I’ve Said Some Sh*t In The Past Too’
Sunny Deol Breaks Silence On Ranbir Kapoor Playing Lord Ram In Ramayana: He Always Takes Up A Project…
KBC 17 Independence Day Episode: Operation Sindoor Women Officers Steal Spotlight, How Much Prize Money Did They Bag?
‘Beta, Jab Tumhare Baap…’ Javed Akhtar’s Savage Clapback At Troll Over Pakistan Independence Day Goes Viral
Bigg Boss OTT 3’s Armaan Malik Announces Pregnancy With Second Wife Kritika Amid Legal Chaos, Here’s How The First Wife Reacted

LATEST NEWS

NFL Stars React To Taylor Swift’s Game-Changing Debut At Chiefs Match
‘Long and Substantive’: Zelenskyy, Trump Align on Next Steps for Ukraine Peace
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Slams PM Modi For Praising RSS In His I-Day Speech
Did Congress Underestimate Muhammad Ali Jinnah? NCERT’s New Partition Lessons Spark Debate
Will Monday’s Market Surprise Investors? What To Expect From The Stock Rally On August 18, 2025
Ukraine In Support Of ‘Trilateral’ Meeting With US, Russia? Here’s What Zelenskyy Said
Barcelona Earn 11 Million Euros as Sporting CP Finalize Full Ownership of Trincao
Kingsley Coman Gets Recruited By Cristiano Ronaldo, Saudi Arabia’s New Super Attack Emerges
Patna: Dead Bodies Of 2 Children Recovered From A Parked Car In Indrapuri
‘Fake’ Putin Spotted at Alaska Summit? Conspiracy Theories Flood Internet
Jason Ralph’s Instagram Like Says What He Won’t, Are The Rachel Brosnahan Rumors True?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Jason Ralph’s Instagram Like Says What He Won’t, Are The Rachel Brosnahan Rumors True?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Jason Ralph’s Instagram Like Says What He Won’t, Are The Rachel Brosnahan Rumors True?
Jason Ralph’s Instagram Like Says What He Won’t, Are The Rachel Brosnahan Rumors True?
Jason Ralph’s Instagram Like Says What He Won’t, Are The Rachel Brosnahan Rumors True?
Jason Ralph’s Instagram Like Says What He Won’t, Are The Rachel Brosnahan Rumors True?

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?