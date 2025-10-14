LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bigg boss contestant Alinagar India vs Australia ODI Series ASI Sandeep Kumar Justin Trudeau donald trump latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam bipin joshi bigg boss contestant Alinagar India vs Australia ODI Series ASI Sandeep Kumar Justin Trudeau donald trump latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam bipin joshi bigg boss contestant Alinagar India vs Australia ODI Series ASI Sandeep Kumar Justin Trudeau donald trump latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam bipin joshi bigg boss contestant Alinagar India vs Australia ODI Series ASI Sandeep Kumar Justin Trudeau donald trump latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam bipin joshi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bigg boss contestant Alinagar India vs Australia ODI Series ASI Sandeep Kumar Justin Trudeau donald trump latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam bipin joshi bigg boss contestant Alinagar India vs Australia ODI Series ASI Sandeep Kumar Justin Trudeau donald trump latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam bipin joshi bigg boss contestant Alinagar India vs Australia ODI Series ASI Sandeep Kumar Justin Trudeau donald trump latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam bipin joshi bigg boss contestant Alinagar India vs Australia ODI Series ASI Sandeep Kumar Justin Trudeau donald trump latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam bipin joshi
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Javed Akhtar Questions India’s Silence Over Taliban Leader’s Deoband Visit: I Hang My Head In Shame

Javed Akhtar Questions India’s Silence Over Taliban Leader’s Deoband Visit: I Hang My Head In Shame

Lyricist Javed Akhtar criticized the warm reception given to Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi at Deoband, calling it “shameful.” He condemned honoring a regime that bans girls’ education. Muttaqi’s India visit, the first since 2021, has also drawn backlash over women journalists’ exclusion.

Javed Akhtar (PHOTO: Wikimedia Commons)
Javed Akhtar (PHOTO: Wikimedia Commons)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: October 14, 2025 21:17:12 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Javed Akhtar Questions India’s Silence Over Taliban Leader’s Deoband Visit: I Hang My Head In Shame

Renowned lyricist Javed Akhtar, recognized for his candid political opinions, voiced his disappointment regarding the “reverent” welcome given to Afghan Foreign Minister and top Taliban official Amir Khan Muttaqi during his trip to Darul Uloom Deoband in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

In a post on X, Akhtar stated, “I am ashamed to see the respect and welcome afforded to the representatives of the world’s most notorious terrorist organization, the Taliban, by those who condemn all forms of terrorism.”

He said, “Deoband should be ashamed as well for offering such a respectful reception to their ‘Islamic Hero,’ who is among those who have entirely prohibited girls’ education.” “My Indian brothers and sisters!!! What is going on with us?”

Muttaqi is visiting India for one week, from October 9 to 16. This marks the first significant delegation from Kabul to India since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in August 2021.

Muttaqi’s trip started amid controversy as it was reported that Indian women journalists were excluded from the Afghan FM press conference held at the Afghan Embassy.

The event received significant criticism from the Opposition, which challenged the BJP’s position on women’s rights.

Simultaneously, Muttaqi has encouraged India to invest in the nation’s minerals and urged New Delhi to assist in facilitating trade by opening the Wagah border, referring to it as the “quickest trade route” between the two nations.

Speaking at a press conference in New Delhi on Sunday, Muttaqi stated, “I met with the Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar and discussed economy, trade, and various other matters.”

(With inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: Why Is Pakistan’s First Dating Show Lazawal Ishq Under Fire? Internet Gets Into Heated Debate As Show Faces Ban

First published on: Oct 14, 2025 9:16 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: afghanistanamir-khan-muttaqideobandjaved akhtar

RELATED News

‘Touched Me Three Times…’ Bigg Boss 18 Contestant Gets Harassed Outside Delhi Temple- Watch Video!

Viral Folk Singer Maithili Thakur Joins BJP Ahead Of Bihar Polls But From Which Seat Will She Contest? Check Details Here!

‘Mirage’ OTT Release: Unveil The Date, Platform And Twists Of This Gripping Malayalam Psychological Thriller!

What Is Avneet Kaur Doing With Cricketer Suryakumar Yadav? Internet Gets Curious As Duo Spotted In Ujjain- See Pics!

Amitabh Bachchan Joins Viral Labubu Craze, Teases Fans With Mysterious Doll In Car, Watch Now!

LATEST NEWS

Mother theory? Why female gorllas live long after their last birth

Big Move By Mark Zuckerberg, Meta’s Instagram To Limit Content For Teenagers Based On PG-13 Ratings: What It Means

Is your dog a playtime junkie? Addiction in dogs is real, study shows

Walmart partners with OpenAI for ChatGPT shopping feature

Did Congress Intentionally Snub Its Oldest Ally Partner RJD In Bihar

Israel coach returning focus to footballing matters ahead of crucial Italy qualifier

Leh DM Defends Sonam Wangchuk’s NSA Detention, Jodhpur Jail Confirms ‘Lawful Custody’

Is your dog a playtime junkie? Addiction in dogs is real, study shows

Madagascar Coup: Military Takes Charge Of Nation After President Andry Rajoelina Flees, Here’s What’s Going On

Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy Accuses Chandrababu Naidu of “Diversion Drama” Amid Fake Liquor Mafia Expose

Javed Akhtar Questions India’s Silence Over Taliban Leader’s Deoband Visit: I Hang My Head In Shame

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Javed Akhtar Questions India’s Silence Over Taliban Leader’s Deoband Visit: I Hang My Head In Shame

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Javed Akhtar Questions India’s Silence Over Taliban Leader’s Deoband Visit: I Hang My Head In Shame
Javed Akhtar Questions India’s Silence Over Taliban Leader’s Deoband Visit: I Hang My Head In Shame
Javed Akhtar Questions India’s Silence Over Taliban Leader’s Deoband Visit: I Hang My Head In Shame
Javed Akhtar Questions India’s Silence Over Taliban Leader’s Deoband Visit: I Hang My Head In Shame
QUICK LINKS