Javed Akhtar Questions India’s Silence Over Taliban Leader’s Deoband Visit: I Hang My Head In Shame

Renowned lyricist Javed Akhtar, recognized for his candid political opinions, voiced his disappointment regarding the “reverent” welcome given to Afghan Foreign Minister and top Taliban official Amir Khan Muttaqi during his trip to Darul Uloom Deoband in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

In a post on X, Akhtar stated, “I am ashamed to see the respect and welcome afforded to the representatives of the world’s most notorious terrorist organization, the Taliban, by those who condemn all forms of terrorism.”

He said, “Deoband should be ashamed as well for offering such a respectful reception to their ‘Islamic Hero,’ who is among those who have entirely prohibited girls’ education.” “My Indian brothers and sisters!!! What is going on with us?”

Muttaqi is visiting India for one week, from October 9 to 16. This marks the first significant delegation from Kabul to India since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in August 2021.

Muttaqi’s trip started amid controversy as it was reported that Indian women journalists were excluded from the Afghan FM press conference held at the Afghan Embassy.

The event received significant criticism from the Opposition, which challenged the BJP’s position on women’s rights.

Simultaneously, Muttaqi has encouraged India to invest in the nation’s minerals and urged New Delhi to assist in facilitating trade by opening the Wagah border, referring to it as the “quickest trade route” between the two nations.

Speaking at a press conference in New Delhi on Sunday, Muttaqi stated, “I met with the Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar and discussed economy, trade, and various other matters.”

(With inputs from ANI)

