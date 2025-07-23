Jennifer Lopez Admits She Likes It H**d In Bedroom Amid Ben Affleck Split

Jennifer Lopez didn’t shy away from opening up during her set at the Lucca Summer Festival in Italy on Monday night. On stage, she spoke frankly to the crowd about her shifting moods and how they influence her evenings.

“There are nights when I’m in different moods. I don’t know if you ever feel this way, but I do — and sometimes I want things a little rough,” Lopez admitted, as reported by The US Sun.

Jennifer Lopez makes an honest confession

She continued, explaining that some nights call for a softer, more romantic setting — mentioning candles, gentle music, and a slower pace.

At other times, she joked about feeling “naughty,” likely due to the summer heat, and asked if anyone in the audience could relate. On those occasions, she said she prefers things to move faster, which sparked laughter and applause.

Lopez, who has two children, also performed her latest single, “Up All Night.” The lyrics seem to touch on her past relationship with Ben Affleck, hinting at themes of moving forward and embracing life.

According to a source cited by The US Sun, Lopez has written enough new material for an entire album, much of it inspired by her experiences with Affleck. The source described this as a fresh artistic era for Lopez, with her expressing herself more openly than before.

During her European tour, Lopez has even poked fun at her history of marriages. At one show, when a fan held up a sign proposing to her, she replied, “I think I’m done with that. I’ve tried that a few times.”

Her recent performances have drawn significant attention online, with some public figures criticizing the provocative elements of her shows. For example, Megyn Kelly reposted a clip from Lopez’s performance at Spain’s Cook Music Festival and commented sarcastically on her stage choices.

Jennifer Lopez Goes Raunchy With Backup Dancers

Jennifer Lopez turned heads at the Cook Music Fest in Tenerife on Saturday night, delivering a performance that was impossible to ignore.

At 55, Lopez stepped onto the stage in a revealing thong bodysuit with dramatic cut-outs—leaving little to the imagination and making it clear she wasn’t interested in playing it safe.

The singer’s choreography pushed boundaries as well, as she got down on all fours in front of a shirtless dancer, was hoisted onto another’s shoulders, and even straddled a performer, hands planted on two others for emphasis.

Jennifer Lopez’s male dancers, outfitted only in trousers and white corsets, didn’t shy away from showing off their own physiques. The energy was intense—nobody could accuse the show of being tame.

This performance came right after Lopez debuted a new song, which fans have already dubbed her “Ben Affleck revenge song.”

ALSO READ: Ozzy Osbourne, Godfather Of Heavy Metal, Dies At 76, Weeks After Farewell Show