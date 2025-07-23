LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Ozzy Osbourne, Godfather Of Heavy Metal, Dies At 76, Weeks After Farewell Show

Ozzy Osbourne, Godfather Of Heavy Metal, Dies At 76, Weeks After Farewell Show

Ozzy Osbourne, the voice that shook generations and the wild soul of heavy metal, has died at 76. The Black Sabbath frontman passed away just weeks after his final performance, leaving fans heartbroken and the music world a little quieter without him. His legacy, though, still roars loud.

Ozzy Osbourne, Godfather of Heavy Metal, Dies at 76, Weeks After Farewell Show (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: July 23, 2025 00:10:00 IST

Ozzy Osbourne, the wild and fearless face of heavy metal, has passed away at the age of 76. His family shared the heartbreaking news on Tuesday. This comes just weeks after he hit the stage one last time in what now feels like a final goodbye.

The Heavy Metal Legend Is No More

“It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time,” said his family in a statement.

Fans from all corners of the world were left stunned. Ozzy wasn’t just a rock star—he was the rock star for many. Born John Michael Osbourne in Birmingham, England, he became the thunderous voice of Black Sabbath, a band that flipped the rock world upside down in the ’70s.

Their music was darker, heavier, and way more raw than anything else at the time. And Ozzy? He stood right in the center of it, screaming into the mic like he was made for it.

Ozzy Osbourne Wasn’t Just Music, He Was a Whole Vibe

People didn’t just listen to Ozzy. They watched him, too. He did stuff no one else would even try—like that insane bat incident on stage. He didn’t mind the chaos. He actually seemed to feed off it, calling himself the “Prince of Darkness” and living up to the name every time.

But then there was The Osbournes. That show kinda changed how people saw him. Suddenly the guy who growled through metal anthems was just a dad yelling at the remote and messing around with his kids. It was weird and real and fans loved it.

That mix—wild rocker and messy family man—just made him even more unforgettable.

He Fought Through His Illness Till The Very End

Back in 2019, Ozzy told the world he was dealing with Parkinson’s disease. It wasn’t easy news to take, but he didn’t hide it or run from it. He talked about it openly and kept doing what he loved for as long as he could.

He never fully stopped. He kept writing, recording, showing up when he could. Even when the body gave out, the fire didn’t. That final appearance on stage was heavy—it felt like everyone knew it might be the last time.

And yet, he smiled through it. He gave people one last memory to hold on to.

Ozzy Osbourne Leaves Behind More Than Just Music

Since the news broke, tributes been pouring in nonstop. Artists, actors, fans—everyone’s got something to say. Ozzy wasn’t just a heavy metal pioneer, he was their guy. Loud, weird, loving, broken sometimes—but real.

He leaves behind his wife Sharon Osbourne and their kids. They were always there, on the road, in the show, through the highs and the crashes. Ozzy never hid from life, and he didn’t hide from death either.

Ozzy Osbourne, Godfather Of Heavy Metal, Dies At 76, Weeks After Farewell Show

